Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1 / Styrian GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Austria this weekend for the first of the two races at the Red Bull Ring. Here's the full schedule for the Styrian Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Red Bull Ring is holding a double header for the second time in as many years due to the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix - itself a replacement event for the cancelled Canadian Grand Prix.

In contrast to last season, the first race will run under the Styrian Grand Prix banner on June 25-28, followed by the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2-4.

Red Bull head to its home races on the back of a trio of successes n Monaco, Azerbaijan and Baku, giving it a handsome lead over Mercedes in the standings.

However, the Milton Keynes outfit must be wary of the fact that the German manufacturer won both races in Austria last year, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton scoring a victory apiece.

The nature of the Austrian circuit will serve as an important indicator of the relative performances of Mercedes and Red Bull's engines, after Toto Wolff stated that Honda has made a "huge step forward" with its power unit.

Christian Horner has since dismissed Wolff's claims, saying homologation rules does not allow it to make this kind of progress during the season.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in India

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Styrian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 compounds from its tyre range to the Red Bull Ring. This is the same tyre allocation as the last weekend's French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

Previous article

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

1d
2
Supercars

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford

8h
3
Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

12h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

15h
5
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

11h
Latest news
2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

39m
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

11h
Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

12h
Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

12h
Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

13h
Latest videos
One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
1h

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
16h

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP 04:47
Formula 1
18h

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments 00:52
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers Monza
DTM

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
21h
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford
Supercars Supercars

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence

Latest news

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.