Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel Next / Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1 / British GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix. Here are the start times for every session, including the inaugural F1 Sprint.

Following a short break, F1 returns to action on July 6-8 for a very special running of the British GP. For the first time in history, the starting order for the grand prix will be decided by a 100km sprint race scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

This is part of an experiment F1 is conducing at three races this year to spice up the show and refresh the sport's long-running weekend format.

The usual qualifying session hasn't been completely dropped but instead moved to Friday afternoon, replacing the second hour-long practice. However, winner of the sprint race - and not the fastest driver in qualifying - will officially be recognised as the polesitter for the British Grand Prix.

For more details about the F1's inaugural sprint qualifying race, click here. 

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

23:30

22:30

19:00
Qualifying 17:00

18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 03:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

FP2

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Sprint

15:30

16:30

17:30

11:30

08:30

 01:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 BST

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 BST

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 15:30 - 16:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Sprint: 17:30 - 18:00 CEST

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Sprint: 11:30 - 12:00 ET / 08:30 - 09:00 PT

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Race: 10:00 - 12:00 PT / 07:00 - 09:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30¹ AEST

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Sprint: 01:30 - 02:00 AEST

Monday 19th July 2021

  • Race: 00:00 - 02:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 3:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:00 JST
  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00¹ JST

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 SAT / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Sprint: 17:30 - 18:00 SAT / 18:30 - 19:00 EAT

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 SAT / 17:00 - 19:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 16th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 17th July 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Sprint: 21:00 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 18th July 2021

  • Race: 19:30 - 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Due to high energy demands of the Silverstone circuit, Pirelli is bringing its three hardest compounds to the UK - C1, C2 and C3 tyres.

shares
comments

Related video

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Previous article

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

18 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

23 h
3
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

1 d
4
Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

19 h
5
Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race - Silverstone boss

15 h
Latest news
Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

1m
2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 h
British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

10 h
F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

11 h
Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners
Video Inside
Formula 1

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners

11 h
Latest videos
How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
9m

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race 00:27
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire! 06:17
Formula 1
17 h

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire!

F1 Unveils New Scholarship Programme 00:33
Formula 1
17 h

F1 Unveils New Scholarship Programme

Formula 1: Luke Smith gives his comments on Sprint Race 04:43
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Luke Smith gives his comments on Sprint Race

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52 Nurburgring
DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E New York City E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Trending Today

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams
Formula E Formula E

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
20 h
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.