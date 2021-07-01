Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 remains at the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the second part of the Spielberg double header. Here's the full schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Red Bull claimed a dominant win on its home turf last time out, with Max Verstappen leading the field from pole position ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton declared after the race that Verstappen was "impossible to keep up with", with team boss Toto Wolff admitting that it was the first event in the V6 hybrid era where Mercedes "was simply lacking the pace" to fight for victory.

The German manufacturer has already elected to shift focus to the next set of regulations to be introduced in 2022, but will continue to bring aerodynamic and engine upgrades this year in its bid to close the gap to Red Bull.

As of now, Verstappen leads the championship by 18 points over Hamilton, while Red Bull holds a 36-point advantage in the constructors' standings.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th July 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

For the second race at the Red Bull Ring, Pirelli is bringing C3, C4 and C5 tyres from its range. These tyres are a step softer than the allocation for last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
17 h
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

