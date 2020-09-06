Starting from pole position, Hamilton led Carlos Sainz, a slow-starting Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris into Turn 1. Norris passed Bottas at the Roggia chicane, with Bottas then making a big mistake at the Lesmos, and he dropped back to sixth.

Hamilton pulled clear of the McLarens out front, but his huge lead was negated by a safety car on Lap 20 for Kevin Magnussen’s stranded Haas on the entrance to the pitlane. Hamilton pitted when the pits were declared closed, and was penalized along with Alfa’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

When the pits were open, a number of cars stayed out, while Bottas gained places from Ricciardo and a slow-stopping Perez.

Hamilton led the restart from Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and Sainz. A lap later, Leclerc had a huge accident at Parabolica – causing another safety car period and then a red flag to fix the tyre barrier. At this time, the penalties for Hamilton and Giovinazzi were revealed as 10s stop/go.

Stroll was able to change his tyres under the red flag, essentially gaining him a free pitstop.

For the standing restart, Hamilton lined up on pole ahead of Stroll, Gasly, Raikkonen, Sainz, Norris (who was investigated for slowing down too much before the pits) and Bottas. Stroll made a poor getaway and dropped to fourth, and then went straight on at the Roggia. Sainz passed him at the Lesmos, but Stroll repassed him at Ascari before Sainz made it stick.

Hamilton pitted to take his 10s penalty at the end of Lap 28, rejoining last, handing the lead to Gasly over Raikkonen, Giovinazzi (who pitted a lap later for his), Sainz, Stroll, Norris and Bottas.

Sainz passed Raikkonen for second at Turn 1 on Lap 34 after Kimi had run wide at Parabolica, but he was 4s behind Gasly. Stroll passed Raikkonen a lap later with an excellent move at Roggia.

Sainz closed in on Gasly, getting in touch on the final lap, but Gasly clung on to take a famous win – echoing Sebastian Vettel’s breakthrough win for Toro Rosso in 2008. Stroll finished third, ahead of Norris, Bottas and Ricciardo. Hamilton recovered to seventh place, passing Esteban Ocon on the last lap having passed Daniil Kvyat with three laps to go.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen retired on Lap 31 with an engine problem after a dismal race. Ferrari’s Vettel went out with an early rear brake failure that sent him straight on into the polystyrene blocks at the Rettifilo.

