2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

This round mark the conclusion of the triple header that began with the British Grand Prix on August 2.

Mercedes has been the dominant force in the 2020 F1 season so far, with five victories in six races, but the German manufacturer was outfoxed by Red Bull at last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to be the two fastest teams yet again in Barcelona, with Racing Point and Ferrari further behind.

This weekend could mark the return of Sergio Perez after his absences from the two Silverstone race, provided the Racing Point driver returns a negative COVID-19 test. Nico Hulkenberg will remain on standby at Racing Point in case Perez is not cleared for return.

2020 Formula 1 70th Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 14th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 15th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 16th August 2020

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 15th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 16th August 2020

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 15th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 16th August 2020

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday 15th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 16th August 2020

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 15th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 16th August 2020

Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

For the Spanish Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring its three hardest tyre compounds - C1, C2 and C3. This allocation is the same Pirelli brought to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, but one step harder compared to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Most Spanish GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Lewis Hamilton: 4 wins (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1969, 1970, 1971)

Nigel Mansell: 3 wins (1987, 1991, 1992)

Alain Prost: 3 wins (1988, 1990, 1993)

Mika Hakkinen: 3 wins (1998, 1999, 2000)

