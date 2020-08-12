Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 11:42 AM

Formula 1 heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 14-16 for the sixth round of the 2020 season. Here's all you need to know about the Spanish Grand Prix.

This round mark the conclusion of the triple header that began with the British Grand Prix on August 2.

Mercedes has been the dominant force in the 2020 F1 season so far, with five victories in six races, but the German manufacturer was outfoxed by Red Bull at last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to be the two fastest teams yet again in Barcelona, with Racing Point and Ferrari further behind.

This weekend could mark the return of Sergio Perez after his absences from the two Silverstone race, provided the Racing Point driver returns a negative COVID-19 test. Nico Hulkenberg will remain on standby at Racing Point in case Perez is not cleared for return.

2020 Formula 1 70th Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 14th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 15th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 16th August 2020 

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 15th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 16th August 2020

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 15th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 16th August 2020

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST 

Saturday 15th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 16th August 2020

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 15th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 16th August 2020

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

For the Spanish Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring its three hardest tyre compounds - C1, C2 and C3. This allocation is the same Pirelli brought to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, but one step harder compared to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Most Spanish GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton: 4 wins (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1969, 1970, 1971)
Nigel Mansell: 3 wins (1987, 1991, 1992)
Alain Prost: 3 wins (1988, 1990, 1993)
Mika Hakkinen: 3 wins (1998, 1999, 2000)

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia
October 11 Nurburgring, Germany
October 25 Portimao, Portugal
November 1 Imola, Italy

 

