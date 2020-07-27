Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / British GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 7:10 AM

Silverstone will host the third round of the 2020 Formula 1 season on July 31-August 2. Here’s all you need to know about this year’s British Grand Prix.

As part of the coronavirus-induced calendar shuffle, Silverstone has agreed to host two consecutive rounds, with this weekend’s British Grand Prix to be followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix just a week later.

These two Silverstone races form a part of a triple header - the second of the season - along with the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona on August 14-16.

Form guide from the first three rounds of the campaign, split across Austria and Hungary, suggests Mercedes has a clear advantage out front, while both Red Bull and Ferrari have lost ground compared to last year.

Ferrari introduced a major upgrade in the last two races in a bid to claw back lost performance, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap to Mercedes.

Red Bull still doesn’t have a firm understanding on its problems, with team principal Christian Horner admitting that the RB16 has some “anomalies” that are causing the car to “misbehave”. 

Racing Point, meanwhile, has made a massive leap from 2019 after copying the design of the 2019 Mercedes. However, rivals have been sceptical of its approach and Renault lodged a protest against its brake ducts at the last two rounds.

As with previous seasons, F1 will be broadcast via a wide variety of Pay TV and free-to-air channels all around the globe. Find the TV listings below. Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 31st July 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm BST

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 2nd August 2020 

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 31st July 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 12pm – 1:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 4pm – 5:30pm CEST

Saturday  1st August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 2nd August 2020

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 31st July 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 6am – 7:30am ET / 3am PT – 4:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10am – 11:30am ET / 7am PT – 8:30am PT

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 2nd August 2020

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 31st July 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 8pm – 9:30pm AEST

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • Free Practice 2: 12am – 1:30am AEST 
  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 31st July 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 3:30pm – 5:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 7:30pm – 9:00pm IST

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

For the British Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring the three hardest compounds from its range - C1, C2 and C3.

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia
October 11 Nurburgring, Germany
October 25 Portimao, Portugal
November 1 Imola, Italy
