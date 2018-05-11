2019 F1 wing changes based on "immature research" - Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that the 2019 F1 aerodynamic package designed to improve overtaking is based on "immature research", and believes it was a mistake for the plans to be fast tracked through.

Red Bull was one of several teams to vote against the proposals in the F1 Commission e-vote on April 30, the last day for regulation changes for next season.

It's understood that Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams, Force India and Sauber voted in support of the jointly tabled FIA/F1 proposals, while Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso and Haas were opposed.

Some observers have suggested that certain teams were keen to see a rule shake-up that would force a reset with new concepts for 2019.

Horner admits that he didn't expect the proposals to be passed, but the backing of Mercedes and Ferrari proved crucial.

"I find it a little surprising," Horner told Motorsport.com. "Going from the Strategy Group where no one supported it to a week later a couple of big teams supporting it, it was amazing.

"The regulations have been rushed through, a lot of them are in conflict with existing regulations, so there's going to be a meeting on Sunday to tidy it up, whether that's achievable or not.

"The problem is that it's very immature research, it's focussed on 2021, and so there's no guarantees that it's going to have the desired impact that's required. Cherry-picking invariably never works.

"But in the mean time it's a completely new car, because obviously the front wing dictates everything that goes over the car.

"So everything changes for next year. The cost involved in that is absolutely enormous. For some of the smaller teams it's going to have a much bigger impact fiscally."

Horner is adamant that the FIA and F1 should look at other ways of improving the racing.

"When you look at the first four races, Melbourne was a static race, but it always is. The last three races have been fantastic. It's better to look at circuit layouts and the role that tyre degradation can or can't play in a race.

"For me it's not been well thought through, it's been rushed through, and the consequence of that is no guarantee to address the issues that they're looking at, and a huge amount of cost. And inevitably the grid will separate again."

Despite his frustration, Horner is confident that his team will take the changes in their stride.

"To be honest, it's a great challenge for the aerodynamicists, so we don't have any fear of what those regulations present.

"It just seems entirely unnecessary to be effectively creating a new concept of car for '19 and '20, and then to do it all again in '21, at a time when we're supposed to be being responsible about the cost drivers in F1."