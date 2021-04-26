Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate Next / Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans

Co-author:
Luke Smith

AlphaTauri has no plans to delay the switch to focusing on next year's Formula 1 car despite making a strong start to the 2021 season.

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans

AlphaTauri finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, but looks to be in contention to break into the top five in 2021 after showing impressive pace in Bahrain and Imola.

Pierre Gasly qualified fifth for both races, and although the team only scored eight points across the two rounds, it appears to have a pace advantage over rivals Aston Martin and Alpine.

Gasly fought back to seventh after a strategy miscue at Imola caused him to drop down the order early on, while teammate Yuki Tsunoda was able to score points on debut in Bahrain, showing the pace of the AT02 car.

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton said the team was "firmly in the midfield" currently, and is targeting P5 after feeling it has made a step forward compared to last year.

"Our target is to mix it for fifth in the championship, that's what we're aiming for," Egginton said.

"Whether we're solidly there or not yet, it's too early to say. But I feel the car is more competitive than last year.

"We achieved most of our technical objectives over the winter, and they were targeting closing the gap and making the car better performing and operate over a wider operating window.

"I wouldn't be naive enough to sit here now and say, 'watch this space, we're going to show them all how it's done', because that's not the case.

"But we seem to have taken a step at the moment."

Read Also:

Most teams are currently splitting resources between developing their 2021 cars and preparing for 2022, when an overhaul of the technical regulations threatens to shake up the pecking order.

But Egginton said AlphaTauri would not divert from its original plan on when to fully focus on the 2022 car despite the opportunities that could be on offer this year.

"Not in my mind, in all honesty," Egginton said when asked if a change of plan was a consideration.

"As good as all this is, 2022 is a massive project, and personally, as the leader of the technical group, I don't feel there's any compromise to be had on next year's car.

"We've got to make that deliver. The challenge is to maximise what we do with this car, given the resources we're going to have on it, and as we migrate resources over to the other car.

"But no, I don't feel that I could be in a position to ever say well we'll push more on '21 and '22 is the net result, no. It's a balancing act for all of the teams.

"There's a lot of resource in the technical group being assigned to the new car already. We're not putting all our eggs in one basket in the belief that this is our opportunity. We're trying to get better ever year.

"We look like we were better this year than last year, and last year than the year before. And the same is true for '22. We want to take the next step. I don't feel it would be accepted if we turned around and compromised next year."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Previous article

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Next article

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams AlphaTauri

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

5h
2
Formula 1

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event

14min
3
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

7h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag

7h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

4h
Latest news
Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event

14m
Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans
Formula 1

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans

1h
Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

2h
Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

4h
F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1 spring race plans to be signed off before Portuguese GP 04:36
Formula 1
12m

Formula 1 spring race plans to be signed off before Portuguese GP

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag 00:43
Formula 1
1h

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag

F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024 00:33
Formula 1
Apr 24, 2021

F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more 04:16
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes 02:43
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes

More from
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"
Formula 1 / News

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans

Latest news

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sprint F1 races plan approved; Silverstone to host first event

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strong start to 2021 won't change AlphaTauri's '22 switch plans

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.