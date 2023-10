F1 live: Mexico GP practice as it happened

01:12 Thank you for joining us on the live text today, as we kicked off the Mexico Grand Prix weekend. We'll be back for more tomorrow with FP3 (for the first time since Suzuka given the recent run of sprint events) and qualifying as we build up to the Grand Prix on Sunday. Will we get a first non-Verstappen win in Mexico since 2019? Tomorrow will give us some clues to find out. See you then!