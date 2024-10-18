Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix last time out but still faces an uphill battle to overcome Max Verstappen in the race for the drivers' title, even with McLaren now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Carlos Sainz and Ferrari that got off to the best start - the Spaniard and Charles Leclerc taking a 1-2 in the only practice session. Who will take pole for the Sprint? Sprint Qualifying is under way at 10:30pm BST.