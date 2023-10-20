Subscribe
F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.

By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • Leclerc takes pole for Sunday's US GP as Verstappen loses final qualifying lap for track limits and drops to sixth
  • Norris joins Leclerc on the front row ahead of Hamilton
  • Out in Q2: P11 Tsunoda, P12 Zhou, P13 Bottas, P14 Magnussen, P15 Ricciardo
  • Out in Q1: P16 Hulkenberg, P17 Alonso, P18 Albon, P19 Stroll, P20 Sargeant
Leaderboard:
  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Verstappen, Red Bull
  7. Gasly, Alpine
  8. Ocon, Alpine
  9. Perez, Red Bull
  10. Piastri, McLaren
Status: Stopped
That's all from us for tonight. We'll be back tomorrow evening before the sprint shootout at 6:30pm BST. Thank you for joining us and see you then!
Read the full qualifying report here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-united-states-gp-qualifying/10535322
Russell and Verstappen line up fifth and sixth, with Gasly, Ocon, Perez and Piastri completing the top 10.
Leclerc will be joined on the front row by Norris, with Hamilton and Sainz behind them.
Charles Leclerc secures pole position for the United States GP!
Hamilton takes the chequered flag in third, with Russell fifth
Verstappen does have his time deleted, handing provisional pole back to Leclerc.
Norris is currently third, with Hamilton fourth and Sainz fifth.
Verstappen takes provisional pole - but did he exceed track limits at Turn 19?
Leclerc improves to a 1m34.723s - can anyone beat him?
With 90 seconds to go, Leclerc leads from Hamilton and Verstappen. Can he retain that lead for pole?
We're into the final five minutes of qualifying now - who will take pole for Sunday's race?
Verstappen sounding pretty irked there - sounds like he lost time  behind team-mate Perez.
Hamilton slots into second, 0.056s behind Charles Leclerc.
Russell goes fifth, but has his time deleted for exceeding track limits.
Sainz slots into third ahead of Norris.
Leclerc is quickest as the flying laps get underway - Verstappen is second, with Norris third.
10 cars left from five teams - Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Alpine. Who will top Q3?
Alonso said his lap "felt okay" but admits it has "heavily compromised" his race on Sunday.
Leclerc led the way in Q2 ahead of Verstappen, with Hamilton, Sainz and Ocon completing the top five.
Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen and Ricciardo are out after Q2.
There's the chequered flag
Hamilton goes third, with Russell up into ninth
Tsunoda goes ninth and pushes Russell out of the top 10!
Sainz goes second, 0.3s off the pace, with Verstappen third.
Leclerc goes 0.5s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheet.
Leclerc is out on a fresh set of soft tyres - can he beat Verstappen's 1m35.491s?
Norris complains of traffic ahead with one of the Red Bulls running in front of him.
As it stands, the bottom five are: Ricciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris.
Verstappen leads from Piastri and Ocon, with Gasly and Perez completing the top five.
Russell is currently quickest, ahead of Hamilton and the two Ferraris.
Time for Q2! Who will be the next five drivers to be knocked out of qualifying?
Stroll and Alonso are joined in the bottom five by Hulkenberg and both Williams drivers.
Piastri and Ocon are both safe, but both Aston Martins are out of qualifying.
Magnussen goes sixth, Bottas goes ninth and Ricciardo goes 12th to nudge Stroll and Piastri into the bottom five.
Bottas, Alonso, Tsunoda, Magnussen and Ricciardo are currently in the bottom five.
Hamilton is next to top the timesheet, 0.2s clear of Verstappen, as the chequered flag is waved
Verstappen goes quickest again, almost half-a-second clear of Sainz, while Perez slots into third ahead of Leclerc
Sargeant is still yet to set a time, with Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Zhou joining him in the bottom five
Sainz goes quickest with a 1m35.824s, 0.295s ahead of team-mate Leclerc
