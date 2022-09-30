Singapore GP F1 practice as it happened

Formula 1 Livefeed
That's it for today's live action, but never fear we're back tomorrow for final practice and qualifying. FP3 gets underway at 11am BST and qualifying starts at 2pm BST. Until then, have a wonderful rest of your Friday - go well!
Here's the full second practice report ahead of the Singapore GP:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-singapore-gp-sainz-leads-ferrari-1-2-in-fp2/10376839/
A tricky session for Red Bull, a mixed one for Ferrari and a smooth, but, er, bumpy one for Mercedes. All that sets up an intriguing Singapore GP this weekend.
Leclerc has a moan over team radio complaining he wanted more laps and to find space on track for clear laps. The timesheet might look pretty for Ferrari, but it has been a far from perfect FP2.
Leclerc backs out of the lap so he'll settle for second in this session. It is a Ferrari 1-2 from Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton. Interesting.
Verstappen can't quite disrupt the order at the top as he slots into fourth place with a 1m42.926s, 0.339s off Sainz's leading effort.
Leclerc, who started his running 25 minutes into FP2, is running a very late qualifying simulation. His first timed effort of 1m42.795s keeps him second, 0.208s off team-mate Sainz at the top.
Hamilton, whose Mercedes has a bit of bouncing on the start/finish straight, gets the car crossed up into Turn 1 and slides into the run off. It looked like driver error getting wide over the kerb, as he punches the air in frustration.
It hasn't been a great FP2 for Red Bull so far, with Perez eighth fastest with eight laps to his name, while team-mate Verstappen is 15th with just three laps completed.
Gasly, pitting at the time, makes a swift exit from his AlphaTauri as a fire bursts into life on his car's airbox. His mechanics move swiftly to put out the fire and wheel the car into the garage. That's a strange one.
Sainz, on softs, goes quicker once again with a 1m42.587s, while Leclerc, on mediums, makes it another Ferrari 1-2 with a 1m42.882s. That’ll make good reading for those back at Maranello.
Bottas goes off track at Turn 16, but is able to get his Alfa spun around and avoid any further dramas.
Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 2-3 by slotting into third with a 1m43.182s. Elsewhere still nothing of note from Verstappen, who has only completed three laps in FP2.
Ocon splits the Ferrari 1-2 to take second place, albeit only for a few seconds, as Russell pops up into second place with a 1m42.911s - 0.160s off Sainz.
Leclerc, playing catch-up, is finally on the track and is having to do a truncated run plan as he's out on the mediums rather than the softs. But that doesn't stop him from going second quickest with a 1m43.429s.
Sainz extends his advantage at the top on his first soft tyre lap with a 1m42.751s, despite kissing the barrier at Turn 19. He isn't the only one, as Ocon and Perez also get lucky with contact against the wall.
Perez, almost out of nowhere, is on track but comes very close to binning it. He catches a huge snap of oversteer at Turn 5 to stop his Red Bull sliding into the barrier on his first timed lap.
Leclerc is jumping into his Ferrari so his evening's work is about to begin, but still no sign of Perez. Out on the track the qualifying-style runs are beginning with shiny and new soft tyres on show.
Latifi asks one of the AlphaTauri drivers to "pick a side of the track" as he has a push lap wrecked by the slower moving car ahead. Told you that kind of thing happens a lot around here.
The game of pass the parcel for top spot continues, this time with Sainz putting in a 1m43.231s to go four-tenths ahead of Hamilton.
Hamilton gets held up by Latifi while on a push lap, not an uncommon occurrence around this tight and twisty track, and between them they sort it out.
Sainz takes over at the top with a 1m43.710s on the mediums. That gives him a gap of 0.381s over Hamilton.
Russell locks up going into Turn 12 and almost goes head-on into the barrier, but gets his Mercedes stopped just in time to avoid a bigger scene. Nothing to see here.
Magnussen locks up into Turn 14 and wisely takes to the escape road to perform a 180-degree spin to get going again.
Still no sign of either Red Bull yet, but no reports of woes from that garage. They usually take to the track later than the rest, so nothing out of the ordinary thus far.
Leclerc isn't going anywhere fast yet, as his car floor is being attached to his Ferrari. It means the title fighter is going to miss a vital chunk of practice running.
Latifi has a problem with his seatbelts so pits from his out-lap to get them sorted out. At the front, Hamilton goes top with a 1m44.091s.
Following Russell for his first timed lap, the Mercedes car is bumping all over the track but it doesn't appear to be a porpoising problem. Just a very stiff and low ride.
Plenty of early takers, as FP1-topper Hamilton heads out on shiny medium tyres. Is Mercedes really in the fight at the very front? This session will give a big clue to that question.
Bottas certainly agrees, as he heads out early doors and joined by team-mate Zhou, who has recently had his Alfa Romeo contract extended for 2023. Well deserved.
