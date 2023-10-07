F1 live: Qatar GP sprint as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 sprint qualifying and race returns at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.
Max Verstappen looks set to wrap up his third F1 world title during the sprint race, as he only needs to score three points or more on Saturday.
He holds a 177-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, with Red Bull already having clinched the constructors' title last time out in Japan.
An unexpected talking point is the Pirelli tyres which suffered sidewall damage running over the new style of kerbs used at the Qatar track on Friday.
It has triggered a change to track limits at Turn 12-13 and an additional 10-minute practice session at 2pm BST, which has delayed the start of sprint qualifying to 2:20pm BST.
The sprint race is still scheduled to start at 6:30pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley, James Newbold
