F1 live: The Monaco GP as it happened

Max Verstappen's streak of F1 pole positions ended at eight as Charles Leclerc secured his position at the front of the grid for his some grand prix on the Monaco streets.

Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris completed a Ferrari-McLaren lockout of the front two rows with George Russell fifth, ahead of Red Bull driver Verstappen. Both Haas drivers were disqualified from qualifying for a rear wing irregularity and will start from back.

The Monaco GP starts at 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local time).