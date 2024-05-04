F1 live: Miami GP qualifying as it happens
The sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
F1 runs its second sprint race event of the season, with Max Verstappen taking pole during Friday’s sprint race qualifying ahead of Charles Leclerc. Lando Norris led the opening two segments of sprint race qualifying but faded to ninth in SQ3.
The Miami GP sprint race starts at 5pm BST (12pm local time) followed by grand prix qualifying at 9pm BST (4pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Thank you for your company across the sprint and qualifying. We will do it all again for tomorrow's race and we hope you will join us again!
"DRS is super-powerful here so we must not lose it."
"It was about finding a balance. We did okay. It is not the most enjoyable lap in my career because of how slippery it is."
This is a bit of an anti-climax.
Magnussen is furious with traffic in the final corner.
Trending
Latest news
Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris's - Stella
Buescher: "That sucks to be that close" after Kansas photo finish
Kansas NASCAR Cup: Larson beats Buescher in closest finish in history
Latest videos
F1 2024 Miami GP Review - Lando Seizes his Historic Maiden Win
F1 2024 Miami GP Review - Lando Seizes his Historic Maiden Win
RB reveals “Chameleon” F1 Miami GP Livery
RB reveals “Chameleon” F1 Miami GP Livery
Newey Departure Confirmed - What's Next for Newey and Red Bull?
Newey Departure Confirmed - What's Next for Newey and Red Bull?
Top Comments