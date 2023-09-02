Subscribe
F1 live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

  • Sainz snatches pole from Verstappen, Leclerc takes third
  • Ferrari drivers escape any sanction for going too slowly on their preparation laps in Q1
  • Out in Q2: Tsunoda (11th), Lawson (12th), Hulkenberg (13th), Bottas (14th), Sargeant (15th)
  • Out in Q1: Zhou (16th), Gasly (17th), Ocon (18th), Magnussen (19th), Stroll (20th)
  1. Sainz, Ferrari
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Russell, Mercedes
  5. Perez, Red Bull
  6. Albon, Williams
  7. Piastri, McLaren
  8. Hamilton, Mercedes
  9. Norris, McLaren
  10. Alonso, Aston Martin
And with that, it's time to wave goodbye for Saturday from Monza. We'll be back for all the build-up ahead of the Italian GP but, in case you missed anything, here is the full session report. Until tomorrow, goodbye! 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-italian-gp-quali-report/10515122/
Sainz reflects on the "goosebumps" he felt on the in-lap and still feels while speaking to the fans. 

Faced with the obvious victory question: "That is the number one target. I'm going to give it everything."
And now, for Sainz! What a cheer that is to greet him!
Next with the mic is Verstappen, who is greeted by jeers as the pantomime villain. 

He praises the improvement across the weekend and is now "focussed on tomorrow".
Leclerc concedes his disappointment but praises the job Sainz has done "for Ferrari". He believes a slipstream on his final lap would have moved him up at least one position.
 
 
OFFICIAL NEWS! "No further action" for either Ferrari driver for lapping too slowly in Q1. Wow! Sainz will have pole position, his first of the season.
Sainz took pole by just 0.013s from Verstappen. Is there a threat to his quest for 10 wins?
But now, what about that investigation? Sainz may be celebrating right now, but he could well be suffering heartache in a couple of hours.
Piastri, Hamilton, Norris and Alonso completes the top 10!
Perez goes fifth after Russell takes fourth. Albon is forced down to P6.
Leclerc goes fastest, Verstappen bests him, but there is Sainz! A 1m20.294s to put the Ferrari on provisional pole!
Leclerc goes purple in sector two!
Leclerc is the first on an effort and he is up on Verstappen and Sainz in the opening sector.
The laps begin and there is a sea of green and purple on the timing screen.
No messing about from Leclerc. He goes it alone and keeps things simple without attempting to engineer a tow.
Here come the drivers. With three minutes left, all 10 drivers file out of the pits.
 
 
Verstappen remains third with Russell and Albon completing the top five. 

The slowest two in the session? Hamilton and Alonso.
But here come the Ferraris! Leclerc goes top but is pushed back by team-mate Sainz! A one-two at this point for Ferrari with a 1m20.532s benchmark!

But shh...no one mention that investigation!
It's still faster than Perez, as Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m20.631s!
Lap over for Verstappen after he dips his left-rear into the gravel at the second chicane. But this was never going to be his fastest lap of the session.
All 10 drivers are on warm up laps, now on the soft tyres. Verstappen leads the way, meaning Perez will have the tow on this lap, and he will likely have the favour returned next time around.
Q3 is go and here come the cars!

An update on the Ferrari situation. As highlighted by Sky DE, both drivers were pinged for their final out lap in Q1, with Leclerc registering a 1m50.286s and Sainz, a 1m58.458s.
 
So, your top 10 are Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Alonso and Norris. Six different teams will feature in the final segment.
But Norris, in P10, scrapes through by just 0.013s!
Remember how we tipped Albon for a Q3 spot earlier? P5 in Q2 and through. Time for a pat on the back.
Tsunoda, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Sargeant are the five that miss out.
Leclerc is second and as he is already safe, Sainz pits.
Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m20.937s.
Hamilton and Russell go P5/6 for the moment.
The chequered flag drops and Albon goes P4. Sargeant drops out.
Sainz is also instructed to overtake people. He reports that there is no space as "someone at the front is playing a trick"
Bottas has been instructed to overtake drivers to make it to the line in time.
Now, everyone wants to head out at the same time. Everyone is creeping slowly out of the pits and time is running out.
Hamilton reports having "no grip". Currently, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Sargeant and Bottas join him in the bottom five.
