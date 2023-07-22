F1 live: Hungarian GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix continues on Saturday.
F1 begins its final double-header before the summer break at the Hungaroring which hosts the 11th round of the 2023 season, with Red Bull still unbeaten this year.
Max Verstappen is on a run of six consecutive wins, and eight in total this season, to push out his F1 world championship lead to 99 points over team-mate Sergio Perez.
But the big talking point coming into this weekend has been the return of Daniel Ricciardo who has replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri for the rest of the season.
Friday's running was topped by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with no Red Bulls in the top 10 at the end of a day complicated by a lack of dry laps.
Saturday's action begins at 11:30am BST with FP3, with qualifying taking place at 3pm BST.
Summary
- Hamilton takes first pole since Jeddah 2021 as Mercedes ends its 2023 pole drought
- Verstappen's pole streak dating back to Monaco ends as he has to settle for second, while McLaren locks out row two
- Zhou takes best-ever fifth for Alfa after topping Q1 as F1 trialled new qualifying format requiring teams to use specific compounds in each segment
- Sainz misses Q3 and starts 11th, Russell dumped out in Q1 and starts 18th
- F1 returnee Ricciardo outqualifies AlphaTauri team-mate Tsunoda and reaches Q2 in 13th
Leaderboard
