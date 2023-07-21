Subscribe
F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.

By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Megan White

Summary

  • Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP second practice in mixed up order
  • Verstappen 11th, Hamilton 16th and Russell 20th in FP2
  • Ricciardo makes F1 return with AlphaTauri
  • Russell topped rain-hit FP1, Perez crashed heavily in the session
Leaderboard
  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Gasly, Alpine
  4. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  5. Ocon, Alpine
  6. Hulkenberg, Haas
  7. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
  8. Alonso, Aston Martin
  9. Zhou, Alfa Romeo
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Stopped
That's all from us for now, but we'll be back tomorrow ahead of final practice. Enjoy your Friday night!
Read our full FP2 report here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-fp2-report/10498218/
Saturday's FP3 starts at 11.30am BST, with qualifying at 3pm
Leclerc led FP2 from Norris and Gasly, with Tsunoda and Ocon completing the top five
There goes the chequered flag!
The Mercedes pair are currently in 16th and 20th, but the team says long runs and race pace have been the priority in this session.
Ricciardo is currently in 14th, 0.699s off Leclerc with just under six minutes remaining. Team-mate Tsunoda is fourth
Some reports of rain in sector two, with dark clouds gathering overhead
Less than 15 minutes to go of Friday's running - who will end the day on top?
Gasly slots into third with a 1m17.918s, 0.2s behind Leclerc
Leclerc had to slam his brakes on as Ocon came out the box - not ideal!
That looked a bit close between Leclerc and one of the Alpines in pitlane there
Charles Leclerc goes top with a 1m17.686s
Ooft, big lock up from Perez there - those tyres will have some serious flat spots
Just over halfway through the session, and Norris leads from Tsunoda and Ocon, who is 0.3s off the lead.
Norris is now quickest with a 1m17.701s on the soft tyres
Daniel Ricciardo, making his F1 return for AlphaTauri this weekend, is currently 19th with a 1m19.524s, 1.5s off his team-mate
Tsunoda now leads with a 1m17.934s
Several drivers have now improved, with Tsunoda leading from Hulkenberg and Stroll. All three are on the soft tyres
Albon goes quickest next, 0.4s quicker than Verstappen
Verstappen slots into second on his first flying lap with a 1m18.911s
Perez has made it through Turn 5 safely this time as he embarks on his first flying lap of the session
Lando Norris is complaining about bottoming but says he doesn't think it's hurting anything on his McLaren
The Ferraris have come out to play! Just Verstappen left in the pits now
Alex Albon goes second fastest behind his team-mate with a 1m18.963s
That's Hamilton out on track now too, so just the Red Bulls and Ferraris left now - extended lunch break, perhaps?
There are still a few cars sat in the garages - both Red Bulls, both Ferraris and Hamilton
Sargeant heads into the 1m18s with a 1m18.836s, leading from Bottas and Norris
Lando Norris is next to top the timesheet for McLaren with a 1m19.044s
His team-mate Logan Sargeant is next to go quickest with a 1m19.490s
Alex Albon sets an early benchmark with a 1m19.660s
Green lights at the end of the pitlane mean FP2 is now underway
Sergio Perez will be hoping for a better FP2 after crashing out of FP1, while Carlos Sainz also went for a late spin.
ICYMI, here's what happened in first practice: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-russell-tops-fp1-after-perez-crash-and-rain/10498066/
There's a 40% risk of rain for FP2, with an air temperature of 22C.
We're back and ready for FP2 for F1's Hungarian GP. Will we see more running than we did this morning? Let's hope so!
It is time for a quick breather, but we'll be back ahead of second practice which is a little over two hours away.
Here's the full report on an eventful first practice: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-russell-tops-fp1-after-perez-crash-and-rain/10498066/

So not a great deal to gain or learn from the session, putting even more importance and pressure on the final two practice sessions. FP2 gets under way at 4pm BST.
 
