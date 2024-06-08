Following Friday’s mixed conditions, all eyes will be on the weather to see how it will impact Saturday’s action.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso topped FP2 in ever-changing conditions, while Max Verstappen completed just four laps due to an electrical recovery system issue with his Red Bull power unit.

Final practice starts at 5:30pm BST (12:30pm local time) followed by qualifying at 9pm BST (4pm local time) in Montreal.