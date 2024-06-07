F1 returns to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where all eyes will be on Red Bull and how the RB20 is able to ride the kerbs after Max Verstappen conceded that finding a fix would 'take time'.

With McLaren and Ferrari noticeably closing the points gap in both the drivers' and constructors' championships, the Montreal race presents a chance to add further pressure to current leaders, Red Bull.

FP1 starts at 18:30 BST (13:30 local time) followed by FP2 at 22:00 BST (17:00 local time).