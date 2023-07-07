F1 live: British GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 British Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.
Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings.
Reverting back to a regular schedule following the Austrian sprint, Friday will see two one-hour practice sessions, with FP1 beginning at 12:30pm BST and FP2 at 4pm BST.
By: Stefan Mackley, Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
As ever, thanks for joining us. And if you need a recap of FP2, here it is!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-verstappen-leads-sainz-by-0022s-as-leclerc-misses-fp2/10492829/
Albon P3 and Sargeant P5 - what a performance!
Add this to the list of concerns for Mercedes!
Soft tyres remain the preference with only Stroll and Hulkenberg fitting the hard compound.
He crosses the line and climbs to P11, pushing Hamilton back one place. If this repeats in qualifying, both Mercedes drivers would be out in Q2.
If this is sandbagging from Mercedes, it's an extremely bold tactic.
