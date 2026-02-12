It is potentially a big day for Hadjar given he hit the headlines for the wrong reasons with a crash in the wet during the Barcelona shakedown. It was far from the end of the world and the team's explanation of the barrier trouble took the blame entirely away from the French driver. But crashing in testing can be oh-so costly - just ask Gasly for his experience at Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images