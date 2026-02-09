Skip to main content

Formula 1

Renault slammed for “lies and betrayal” as F1 site’s future looks bleak

The mayor of Viry-Chatillon, where Renault’s former F1 engine factory is based, hits out at the French group

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Formula 1

Viry-Chatillon mayor Jean-Marie Vilain has condemned Renault for allegedly breaking its promises regarding the future of its former Formula 1 engine factory.

Renault ended its F1 power unit programme at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign as the world championship switched to a new engine formula, with the Alpine team taking Mercedes customer status under returning team boss Flavio Briatore’s impetus.

The decision made by now-former Renault CEO Luca de Meo was bitter for the hundreds of workers at the Viry-Chatillon factory, who unsuccessfully protested it.

However, they found solace in plans to rebrand the site as ‘Hypertech Alpine’, with avenues such as designing Alpine’s next supercar, advancing battery and electric technology, and supporting WEC, Formula E and rally-raid racing programmes – while keeping an eye on F1.

Vilain has now revealed Renault, under new CEO Francois Provost, is scrapping these plans. An internal announcement is expected on 12 February.

The Viry-Chatillon mayor, who has been in office since 2014 but is not running in next month’s mayoral election, published a press release that was given the following headline: “Lies and betrayal by the Renault group regarding the Alpine site in Viry-Chatillon.”

Aerial view of the Renault factory at Viry-Châtillon

Aerial view of the Renault factory at Viry-Châtillon

Photo by: Renault

In a video on social media, Vilain explained: “I just found out from those directors themselves that those commitments won’t be fulfilled after all.

“I am as shocked as I am upset with those promises being reneged on, which also shows total disrespect towards the employees.

“I am therefore urging the Renault group and its shareholder, the [French] state [which owns 15% of Renault], to overturn their decision, and I reserve the right to lead – alongside the Alpine employees and any elected officials willing to join me – all possible actions to protest what I view as a real betrayal.”

Alpine’s WEC programme has been rumoured to be scrapped beyond the 2026 season, which the brand has neither confirmed nor denied.

Whether the Viry-Chatillon factory may be shut down altogether also remains to be seen. This might put a definitive end to Renault’s glorious legacy of 169 grand prix wins and 23 F1 world titles as an engine manufacturer.

