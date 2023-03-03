Bahrain GP F1 practice as it happened

Summary

Alonso tops F1 Bahrain GP second practice under the floodlights, edging the two Red Bulls on soft tyre runs

Verstappen is 0.169s behind Alonso in second, with Perez beating Leclerc and returnee Hulkenberg

Stroll sixth in FP2 on his return to action for Aston Martin after missing pre-season test with wrist injury - reports struggling with his hand through Turn 1/2 complex

Hamilton is only eighth in lead Mercedes, Williams and AlphaTauri bring up the rear

Strong day for resurgent Aston comes after Alonso split the Red Bulls in FP1, with Perez heading Verstappen in third