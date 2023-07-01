F1 live: Austrian GP sprint race as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix continues on Saturday with sprint qualifying and race.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Here's Verstappen take on the Perez incident: "It was a little bit of a hairy moment out of Turn 1, being forced onto the grass, it is very slippery, but we managed to keep the car under control. From then on we just did our own race."
Perez on that near-miss with Verstappen on the first lap: "I think Max was angry that I went into Turn 2, but I didn't see him there, once I realised he was there I opened up the door. It is fine, we spoke about it."
"What's wrong with Max, man?" Perez asks after that lap one shuffle. They came so close to contact twice at the start.
