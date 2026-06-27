The fastest times in both FP2 and FP3 were in the 1m07.0s, so it stands to reason that we're looking at the low 1m06s for pole assuming the drivers are able to find the right level of progression through the sessions. Maybe, if someone's really rapid, we might reach the 1m05s...
It's still warm, however, at 33C ambient - so track temperatures will be pushing 50C.
And hello again, welcome back to our live feed for the Austrian Grand Prix sessions - next up, qualifying!
It was an incredibly close-run session in FP3, with the top seven all within 0.356s. Every single little smidgen of time will matter, at least if anyone hopes of overturning Mercedes' current advantage.
George Russell, Mercedes
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