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F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - qualifying

Live Standings

Summary

Live Text

Sun

The fastest times in both FP2 and FP3 were in the 1m07.0s, so it stands to reason that we're looking at the low 1m06s for pole assuming the drivers are able to find the right level of progression through the sessions. Maybe, if someone's really rapid, we might reach the 1m05s...

It's still warm, however, at 33C ambient - so track temperatures will be pushing 50C. 

FP3 recap

Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Russell beats Antonelli to top spot in final practice

Mercedes has done little to shrug off its favourite status at Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix as George Russell topped third practice on Saturday

F1 Austrian GP: Russell beats Antonelli to top spot in final practice

Austrian GP qualifying - starting soon!

And hello again, welcome back to our live feed for the Austrian Grand Prix sessions - next up, qualifying!

It was an incredibly close-run session in FP3, with the top seven all within 0.356s. Every single little smidgen of time will matter, at least if anyone hopes of overturning Mercedes' current advantage.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: