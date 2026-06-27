The fastest times in both FP2 and FP3 were in the 1m07.0s, so it stands to reason that we're looking at the low 1m06s for pole assuming the drivers are able to find the right level of progression through the sessions. Maybe, if someone's really rapid, we might reach the 1m05s...

It's still warm, however, at 33C ambient - so track temperatures will be pushing 50C.