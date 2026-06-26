F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for updates from the Red Bull Ring as F1 gets underway for Austrian GP practice
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Verstappen tried to leave the garage again, but once more could not get out of the pits. Hydraulics also appear to be the issue here.
Not good for Red Bull, which is wanting to get some mileage on its new parts.
Hydraulic leak for Norris, which explains his car's infirm state. Not lots of action at the moment, other than drivers just lapping to gather data for later on.
Russell is 0.042s off Antonelli.
Colapinto has a broken mirror, which won't reflect well on Alpine. Meanwhile, Browning's getting some laps in, having been denied an FP1 chance last weekend with an electrical problem.
Hulkenberg goes up to second for now, but Antonelli duly gets into the 1m09s to keep winding the times down. Merc quick off the bat, to no surprise.
A 1m09.119s is our new benchmark, then.
"The throttle pedal feels weird compared to last week," Russell reports, after he does a 1m10.407s. He had a little lock-up at Turn 3, en route to the current benchmark time.
It's a 1m11.029s for Antonelli, but Russell's going quicker. Times are irrelevant at this point, but I'm sure it would be remiss of me not to include them.
"Every time I release the clutch I get anti-stall," Verstappen reports, as he's being wheeled back.
Hirakawa and Russell hit the road. Hadjar's not going anywhere soon either; he's up on the jacks. Verstappen's also leaving the garage...but not the pitlane, apparently.
Perez opens with a 1m13.5s, but that's going to be beaten...well, now, as Hulkenberg goes into the 1m12s. Expect us to be pushing the 1m07s, even the 1m06s.
FP1 begins
And we're away. Beganovic, Perez, and Iwasa are first on the road - Perez putting some miles on Cadillac's wealth of new bits.
Busy circuit already, as I type a new letter someone else leaves the garage. Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Hirakawa and Russell are yet to leave the garage.
Quite a bit of work going on with Norris' car, so he's not going anywhere any time soon.
A Red Bull also looks a bit stationary in the garage at this moment.
FP1's just about to get started. 29C apparently, which I would happily sell out for at this moment in time.
FP1 rookie drivers
Ferrari - Beganovic in for Leclerc
Racing Bulls - Iwasa in for Lawson
Haas - Hirakawa in for Ocon
Williams - Browning in for Sainz
Audi - Aron in for Bortoleto
Aston Martin - Crawford in for Stroll
Jak Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team, arrives in the paddock.
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Updates: Red Bull strikes back?
It's not been an easy season for Red Bull thus far, and on pace sits behind Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren. The team has a revised sidepod package and a new floor, which it hopes will bring some added performance and close the gap to the top three.
Audi and Cadillac also have a raft of updates. Audi has a new front wing endplate, revised front brake duct deflectors, and a host of changes to the rear end - including a new floor, rear suspension fairings, and both rear and beam wings.
Cadillac has new sidepods, complete with a new inlet and profile with increased undercut capacity, plus changes to the diffuser surfaces and leading edge of the floor.
Once our paddock snappers bring back some images, we'll show you what they look like!
FP1 - coming up soon!
Hello everyone, hope you're coping with the heat! It's almost time for FP1 at the Red Bull Ring, one of F1's most picturesque venues on the calendar.
Plenty to talk about: new parts, a host of young drivers, and more!
General view
Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images