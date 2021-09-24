Tickets Subscribe
Extreme E News

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar

By:

Extreme E has revealed a provisional calendar for the second running of its all-electric off-road championship in 2022, which is set to kick off in Saudi Arabia from 19-20 February.

Extreme E reveals provisional 2022 calendar

The five-round calendar is yet to be firmed up, but the rounds span three continents, with another Desert X Prix in Africa, an Island X Prix in Greenland or Iceland, and two rounds in South America.

The series’ opening season has faced disruption due to the COVID pandemic, with next month’s Sardinia round a late addition to the calendar to replace the cancelled Amazon X-Prix in Brazil.

The following season finale in Argentina - itself added to the calendar to replace a planned event in Nepal, dropped on the grounds of the "complexity of getting to the proposed race region in Nepal" - has also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in South America that forced the course recce to be canned.

A replacement for this year's Argentinian event has yet to be decided.

CEO and Founder Alejandro Agag said: “We’ve had a hugely positive response to Extreme E throughout this opening season, from governments to NGOs, who see great potential, not only for utilising our purpose driven sports platform to educate on climate issues, but also to showcase the solutions that they and the wider global community can all be part of.

“As we approach the tail end of our first season, we wanted to be transparent about how our second season is shaping up in order to help enable our teams, drivers and partners to prepare.

“We’ve had lots of interest, both in retaining events in locations we’ve visited in Season 1, and from new locations and we are currently at a stage where we have multiple options for some of our races. As an engaged championship which aims to put fans at the heart of decision making, we are also keen to hear input and opinions on where we should go in future seasons too.”

Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson lead the championship for 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg's eponymous Rosberg X Racing outfit, having won the opening two rounds in Saudi Arabia and Senegal, with Cristina Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb their nearest title rivals driving for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team.

The next round takes place in Sardinia, Italy, from 23-24 October.

Provisional 2022 Extreme E calendar

February 19-20: Saudi Arabia
May 7-8: Senegal / Egypt / Tanzania
July 9-10: Greenland / Iceland
September 10-11: Brazil / Argentina / Uruguay / Italy / Costa Rica
November 26-27: Chile

