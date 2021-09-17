Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
Extreme E News

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

Cupra has taken advantage of the flexibility written into the bodywork design regulations in Extreme E to unveil its Tavascan Concept car, which will incorporate sustainable materials to radically revise the look of its Odyssey 21 E-SUV.

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

While the hardware of the standardised machine - namely the battery, motors and invertor - are currently locked in as part of cost control measures, the championship does allow scope for manufacturers to modify the design of their cars to better resemble respective road car offerings.

That has allowed Cupra to overhaul its e-Cupra ABT XE1 challenger, used for the inaugural Extreme E season in 2021, to preview the designs of future production SUVs. Namely the forthcoming Tavascan, which will become the manufacturer’s second all-electric vehicle.

The most notable changes to the standard car include new three-pointed light clusters at the front and a more profound redesign of the rear clamshell that now resembles a sloping fast-back.

These bodywork modifications also pave the way for Cupra to construct the parts using 3D printing and the widespread use of flax fibres. The latter replaces carbon fibre components to increase the sustainability credentials of the construction without impacting performance.

This technology, which can be transferred over to the manufacture of production road cars, allows parts to be printed in six hours and does away with cumbersome tooling to ease any repairs or tweaks required by the limited on-site crew at Extreme E events.

Antonino Labate, the director of strategy, business development and operations at Cupra, said: “We strongly believe in the Extreme E project as a whole.

“Electrification, sustainability, gender-balance and diversity are common values between CUPRA and Extreme E.

“The CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept is clear proof of the hard work that we’re doing at CUPRA in order to be able to compete next season.”

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Photo by: Cupra

Cupra, running in partnership with the Abt race team, became the first manufacturer to commit to Extreme E, but initial plans to modify the look of its Odyssey 21 were put on hold due to supplier delays brought about by the global health crisis.

Xavi Serra, Cupra Racing’s head of technical development, added: “The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept is the next evolution of our all-electric off-road racing car with even more CUPRA DNA and a design hints at the brand’s future direction.

“But it also delivers technical advancement too.

“The CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept uses flax fibres throughout the bodywork to improve sustainability and 3D printed elements that can be quickly recreated to keep the racecar out on the track.”

Cupra’s Extreme E driver pairing, two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom and 2001 Dakar Rally winner Jutta Kleinschmidt, are currently sixth in the points ahead of the final two rounds of the maiden championship season.

Kleinschmidt said of the Tavascan Concept: “[It] is looking incredible and in addition to being fully electric, it is now even more sustainable, using recyclable and organic materials such as flax fibres.

“I cannot wait to compete with this newly designed version.”

Abt chief executive officer Thomas Biermaier added: “Almost exactly a year ago, we announced our partnership with CUPRA and presented the design of our e-CUPRA ABT XE1.

“Since then, we‘ve generated a lot of attention together - on and off the track.

“The development of the own bodywork by the designers and engineers at CUPRA is the next step in our close and successful collaboration.

“The Tavascan Extreme E Concept looks simply great, right down to the smallest detail.

“Now it’s our job to take the first trophies with it soon.”

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Photo by: Cupra

An example of the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid also travels to all Extreme E race locations aboard the RMS St Helena, which is used to ship all cargo to each event.

Championship co-founder Alejandro Agag said: “I am delighted to see Cupra launch the Tavascan Extreme E concept as it enables it to become the second manufacturer to use its own bodywork for its Extreme E team.

“This move not only injects added style and personality into the series, but also supports our goals for Extreme E to prove itself as a global marketing showcase for partners, as Cupra prepares to launch this model to consumers in the future.

“Congratulations to this future thinking and highly visionary team, the Cupra Tavascan Extreme E is a truly stunning design and I can’t wait to see it make its racing debut in Extreme E.”

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Cupra Racing, Tavascan Concept car

Photo by: Cupra

shares
comments
Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Previous article

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

3 h
2
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace

10 h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

18 h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

2 h
5
Formula 1

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable

23 min
Latest news
The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E
Extreme E

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

1 h
Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
Misc

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

18 h
Abt Cupra had to fight through Arctic X-Prix with 'blunt weapon'
Extreme E

Abt Cupra had to fight through Arctic X-Prix with 'blunt weapon'

Sep 3, 2021
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime
Extreme E

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Aug 30, 2021
XE drivers call for car updates after reliability issues
Video Inside
Extreme E

XE drivers call for car updates after reliability issues

Aug 30, 2021
Latest videos
Extreme E: Drivers call for car updates after reliability issues 01:16
Extreme E
Aug 31, 2021

Extreme E: Drivers call for car updates after reliability issues

Extreme E: Andretti United claims maiden win in eventful Arctic X-Prix 00:35
Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021

Extreme E: Andretti United claims maiden win in eventful Arctic X-Prix

Extreme E: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals at Artic X-Prix 00:39
Extreme E
Aug 29, 2021

Extreme E: X44 holds top spot in qualifying, issues hit rivals at Artic X-Prix

Extreme E: Arctic X-Prix Trailer | #ArcticXPrix 00:40
Extreme E
Aug 28, 2021

Extreme E: Arctic X-Prix Trailer | #ArcticXPrix

Extreme E: Track Reveal ONBOARD | #ArcticXPrix 06:46
Extreme E
Aug 28, 2021

Extreme E: Track Reveal ONBOARD | #ArcticXPrix

Trending Today

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry to support young riders
Moto2 Moto2

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry to support young riders

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020

Latest news

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E

The future Tavascan will be the face of Cupra's new car for Extreme E

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
General General

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Abt Cupra had to fight through Arctic X-Prix with 'blunt weapon'
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt Cupra had to fight through Arctic X-Prix with 'blunt weapon'

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime
Extreme E Extreme E

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.