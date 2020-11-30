Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV

shares
comments
Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV
By:

Carlos Sainz Sr has been officially unveiled as a driver for the maiden Extreme E season in 2021, with the double World Rally champion signing for Spanish team QEV.  

As reported by Motorsport.com earlier this month, the 58-year-old was expected to compete in the inaugural campaign of the all-electric SUV off-road racing championship. 

This followed his initially undisclosed test of the ODYSSEY 21 car in France last month along with nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb and Mercedes Formula 1 racer Valtteri Bottas. 

The official confirmation of Sainz’s move to XE, which includes taking a management role in the team, was made during a press conference streamed live on Monday morning. 

QEV has ties to sister all-electric championship Formula E, having assisted the management and operations of the Mahindra Racing and NIO 333 teams.  

Sainz said: “It’s a great opportunity to have something new for me. There are two great things new for me.  

“One is to have the opportunity after driving so many cars, before I finish my career I get to drive something that’s 100% electric.  

“Second is to be part of ownership of the team. I will be in this area and driving the car as well. So far I have not been able to do that.  

“I would like also to say I will continue with Dakar project."

In addition to his World Rally success for Toyota in 1990 and 1992, earlier this year Sainz completed his hat-trick of Dakar Rally victories aboard an X-raid Mini Buggy.   

It was at this January event he had his first look around the XE car, present in Saudi Arabia for ex-World Rallycross driver Ken Block to contest the final stage on an invitational entry.  

Sainz met with long-time friend and XE co-founder Alejandro Agag - who also approached Lewis Hamilton about creating his own X44 squad for XE. 

As reported by Motorsport.com, it has now been confirmed that Laia Sanz - a 10-time motorbike finalist of the Dakar – will be Sainz teammate as part of the mandated XE female-male pairing. 

Although Sanz specialises in two-wheeled competition, he has made fleeting SEAT Eurocup, 24H Series and RX Lites cameo appearances.  

Sainz said: “You can imagine how happy I am having Carlos Sainz a s a teammate. 

“I have been following his career since I was realty young.  

“Being his team-mate is a big pleasure. I hope to learn a lot and learn fast to be competitive.” 

Joaquin Mollinedo, brand officer for QEV commercial partner ACCIONA – a specialist in development renewable energy technologies – added: “We have two main goals. 

“To perform in the sport as best as we can and the second one is to use the loud speaker of the Extreme E platform and our own team to develop a conscience of the need for the fight against climate change to protect ecosystems and biodiversity and sustain gender equality. 

Ex-Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa is expected to act as QEV team principal after departing his role as sporting and technical director for the DS Techeetah FE team. 

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

Previous article

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

F2 frontrunner Ilott misses out on 2021 Formula 1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F2 frontrunner Ilott misses out on 2021 Formula 1 seat

F1 defends Grosjean TV coverage after Ricciardo criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 defends Grosjean TV coverage after Ricciardo criticism

Fittipaldi to replace injured Grosjean in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Fittipaldi to replace injured Grosjean in Sakhir GP

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

Grosjean to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday

Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash

Latest news

Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Trending

1
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

14min
2
Formula 1

F2 frontrunner Ilott misses out on 2021 Formula 1 seat

40min
3
Formula 1

Fittipaldi to replace injured Grosjean in Sakhir GP

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 defends Grosjean TV coverage after Ricciardo criticism

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

16h

Latest news

Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV
Extreme E

Sainz Sr officially joins Extreme E with Spainish team QEV

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
Extreme E

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance
Formula E

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge
Extreme E

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.