Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time
Extreme E / Ocean X-Prix News

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules

By:

Two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr has called on Extreme E to open up its equality stance to include age and size following an alteration to the pitstop regulations.

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules

The all-electric SUV off-road racing championship has cut the minimum time for a driver change over from 45 down to 40 seconds for the second round in Senegal this weekend.

This follows an inaugural round in Saudi Arabia in April for which most teams completed their swap comfortably under the limit.

Read Also:

Motorsport.com understands the justification for the tweak was not stated in the drivers’ briefing but it is said to be in response to periods of inactivity in the pitlane as drivers had already adjusted their seat belts and were sat waiting for the timer to elapse.

But Acciona Sainz team co-owner and driver Sainz, 59, reckoned this rule change will hurt him and team-mate Laia Sanz in particular due to their age and size.

When asked by Motorsport.com what he made of the shortened driver change over period, Sainz said: “We have different types of sizes, different type of age, different type of volume of drivers.

“Obviously, our team, I'm 85 kilos. Laia is also a big woman. For us, it's difficult to make the change.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who reported his throttle stuck fully open during practice in Dakar, added that he wanted Extreme E to be decided on the course and not in the pitlane through the rules.

He said: “At the end of the day, five seconds, it's not changing anything. But it's changing a lot when you also are not allowed to make the seatbelt loose before you arrive.

“This must be a championship that is won or lost on the track. And safety is the best, everybody will like to make sure it is correct.

“First, I would like to be in a proper way with the seatbelts very well tight. When I'm coming in, you have to turn, you have un-loose [sic]. With the hands, it's not easy.

“For us, it's very difficult to do it in 40 seconds.”

Sainz added that Extreme E’s stance on equality, namely mandating each team runs a female and male driver, should be opened up otherwise the tweak stood to hurt him and Sanz.

He said: “If this is a championship of equality, it shouldn't be a problem to put these extra five seconds. It doesn't matter if you are bigger, taller, smaller, fatter, whatever.

“This shouldn't be a deciding factor.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time

Previous article

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Event Ocean X-Prix
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

4h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

1d
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

4h
4
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

3h
5
MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

2h
Latest news
Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules
Extreme E

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules

10m
Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time
Extreme E

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time

1h
XE to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking
Extreme E

XE to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking

May 25, 2021
Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal
Video Inside
Extreme E

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal

May 24, 2021
Button stands down from Senegal XE, Hansen to race
Extreme E

Button stands down from Senegal XE, Hansen to race

May 22, 2021
Latest videos
Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal 00:33
Extreme E
May 24, 2021

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal

Extreme E: Hamilton works on Project 44 00:39
Extreme E
May 17, 2021

Extreme E: Hamilton works on Project 44

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag II 15:51
Extreme E
Apr 27, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag II

Desert X-Prix: Podium Ceremony 03:37
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Podium Ceremony

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

More from
Matt Kew
Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Video Inside
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Mini driver Sainz takes dominant win Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Mini driver Sainz takes dominant win

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar" Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Sainz explains huge time loss after Dakar navigation error Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Sainz explains huge time loss after Dakar navigation error

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020
Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge Prime

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Even four years after it ended, the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg has yet to be topped for drama and intrigue by anything F1 has seen since. But the next iteration commencing in 2021 will played out on much different terms...

Extreme E
Oct 30, 2020
How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work Prime

How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work

The new off-road electric race series from the people who brought you Formula E has no less an aim than saving the world’s most at-risk habitats. Here’s who things are set to get underway in 2021

Extreme E
Jan 14, 2020

Trending Today

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

Latest news

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules
Extreme E Extreme E

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in pitstop rules

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time
Extreme E Extreme E

Ekstrom beats Loeb to fastest Senegal Extreme E practice time

XE to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking
Extreme E Extreme E

XE to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.