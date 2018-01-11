Global
Endurance 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
United Arab Emirates 24 Hours of Dubai
Thursday practice
Thursday qualifying
Thursday night practice
Friday warmup
Friday pre-race
Friday race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Dubai Autodrome
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-02-02 to 02-04
2018-02-01
2018-02-02
2018-02-03
2018-02-04
2018-02-04
2018-02-04
Australia Bathurst 12 Hour
Mark Griffith announcement
Thursday
Friday practice
Saturday qualifying
Sunday race
Sunday post-race
Sunday pre-race
Mount Panorama Circuit
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-09 to 03-11
2018-03-11
United Kingdom 24 Hours of Silverstone
Sunday race
Silverstone
 
2018-03-09 to 03-11
United Kingdom 12 Hours of Silverstone Silverstone
2018-03-30 to 04-01
Australia Bathurst 6 Hour Mount Panorama Circuit
2018-04-20 to 04-22
Spain 12 Hours of Navarra Circuito de Navarra
2018-04-21 to 04-22
United Kingdom LMP3 Cup: Donington Donington Park
2018-05-10 to 05-13
Germany 24 Hours of Nürburgring Nürburgring
2018-05-24 to 05-26
Italy 12 Hours of Imola Imola
2018-06-15 to 06-16
France Road to Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe
2018-07-06 to 07-08
Portugal 24 Hours of Portimao Algarve International Circuit
2018-09-07 to 09-09
Spain 24 Hours of Barcelona Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
2018-10-12 to 10-14
Belgium 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps Spa-Francorchamps
2018-11-15 to 11-18
United States 24 Hours of Cota USA Circuit of the Americas