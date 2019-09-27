Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
04 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid

shares
comments
Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 11:12 AM

The Spa 24 Hours-winning GPX Racing Porsche squad will return to the Intercontinental GT Challenge at November's Kyalami finale with an unchanged driver line-up from the Belgian classic.

Reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Pro title winners Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen will again be teamed with fellow factory driver Richard Lietz in the squad's Porsche 911 GT3-R for the Kyalami 9 Hours on November 23. 

It will be the second IGTC appearance for the UAE-based entrant, which stepped up from a silver cup class entry in the Blancpain GT Series to mount a factory-supported bid for outright honours at the blue riband round at Spa in July.

GPX came out on top in a straight fight with the Rowe Racing Porsche shared by Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet and Frederic Makowiecki in a rain-affected race that was red-flagged for nearly six hours.

GPX team principal Pierre-Brice Mena said: "We‘re very satisfied to see Porsche renewing its trust in us.

“Now that we’ve won at Spa, it’s clear that everybody will be gunning for us. 

"But it’s a big plus to have Richard, Michael and Kevin back again after what we lived through together in Belgium.

"It’s up to us to do it again, and we’re going to do our utmost to fight at the front."

The nine-hour sportscar fixture at Kyalami is being revived for this season as an addition to the five-round IGTC calendar that includes Spa and the Bathurst 12 Hours. 

The end-of-season event ran from 1961 until 1973 and again in 1981 and '82.

GPX is competing with its regular BGTS line-up of Stuart Hall, Benjamin Goethe and Jordan Grogor in this weekend's series finale in Barcelona. 

Next article
Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list

Previous article

Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russian GP: Leclerc leads Verstappen in FP1

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari benefitting from increased "set-up freedom" - Vettel

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen not interested in Red Bull 2020 line-up decision

10m
4
Formula 1

Reverse grid plan "an excuse" for bad '21 decisions - Hamilton

5
Formula 1

F1 introduces new slalom track limits solution

3h

Latest videos

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash 01:04
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash

Latest news

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid
Endu

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid

Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list
Endu

Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list

Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours
Endu

Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win
Endu

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.