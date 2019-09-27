Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid

Reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Pro title winners Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen will again be teamed with fellow factory driver Richard Lietz in the squad's Porsche 911 GT3-R for the Kyalami 9 Hours on November 23.

It will be the second IGTC appearance for the UAE-based entrant, which stepped up from a silver cup class entry in the Blancpain GT Series to mount a factory-supported bid for outright honours at the blue riband round at Spa in July.

GPX came out on top in a straight fight with the Rowe Racing Porsche shared by Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet and Frederic Makowiecki in a rain-affected race that was red-flagged for nearly six hours.

GPX team principal Pierre-Brice Mena said: "We‘re very satisfied to see Porsche renewing its trust in us.

“Now that we’ve won at Spa, it’s clear that everybody will be gunning for us.

"But it’s a big plus to have Richard, Michael and Kevin back again after what we lived through together in Belgium.

"It’s up to us to do it again, and we’re going to do our utmost to fight at the front."

The nine-hour sportscar fixture at Kyalami is being revived for this season as an addition to the five-round IGTC calendar that includes Spa and the Bathurst 12 Hours.

The end-of-season event ran from 1961 until 1973 and again in 1981 and '82.

GPX is competing with its regular BGTS line-up of Stuart Hall, Benjamin Goethe and Jordan Grogor in this weekend's series finale in Barcelona.