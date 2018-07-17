Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Endurance / Breaking news

Full Bathurst 12 Hour support programme confirmed

shares
comments
Full Bathurst 12 Hour support programme confirmed
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 17, 2018, 1:34 AM

The full support category line-up for the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour has been confirmed, with Formula Ford filling the gap created by the expansion of the event.

#17 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3: Steven Kane, Guy Smith, Jules Gounon
#17 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3: Steven Kane, Guy Smith, Jules Gounon
#22 Audi Sport Customer Racing Audi R8 LMS: Kelvin Van der Linde, Garth Tander
#74 Audi Sport Customer Racing Audi R8 LMS: Christopher Mies, Christopher Haase, Markus Winkelhock
#3 Audi Sport Customer Racing Audi R8 LMS: Ash Samadi, Daniel Gaunt, Dylan OKeefe
#911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Romain Dumas, Frédéric Makowiecki, Dirk Werner
#12 Competition Motorsports Porsche 991 GT3R: David Calvert-Jones, Patrick Long, Matt Campbell, Alex Davison

With an additional day of running, the undercard will now boast four support categories rather than three. That's made room for Formula Ford 1600 to join the schedule, with a full grid of Kent-powered modern and historic cars expected to tackle Mount Panorama.

“Bathurst will be the start of a year that will celebrate 50 years of Formula Ford racing in Australia and to commence it at such a high-profile event is a huge boost for the category,” said Formula Ford Association representative, Phil Marinon.

“The mixture of more modern Formula Ford 1600 and Historic Formula Ford competitors will showcase much of the remarkable history and both the Formula Ford Association and Historic Formula Ford Australia clubs are delighted to have the opportunity to race at the 12 Hour to commence a year-long celebration of the class.”

Formula Ford joins Combined Sedans, Group S Historic Sportscars, and the Radical Australia Cup on the schedule, those three categories having played support at this February's event as well.

“In expanding the support category component of the event, we were careful to select a significant category that would enhance the on-track offering to spectators," said event director Kurt Sakzewski.

"In a milestone event for Formula Ford, we are confident we have found that.

“A full grid of cars from multiple eras is sure to produce sensational racing and showcase the great history of the class.”

The 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off on January 31.

Next Endurance article
Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance

Previous article

Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance

Next article

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
24H Nurburgring Race 01:00:00
Endurance

24H Nurburgring Race

Throwback 24h-Race by FALKEN 02:30
Endurance

Throwback 24h-Race by FALKEN

News in depth
Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance
Endurance

Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry
Endurance

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours
Endurance

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.