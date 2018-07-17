Full Bathurst 12 Hour support programme confirmed

With an additional day of running, the undercard will now boast four support categories rather than three. That's made room for Formula Ford 1600 to join the schedule, with a full grid of Kent-powered modern and historic cars expected to tackle Mount Panorama.

“Bathurst will be the start of a year that will celebrate 50 years of Formula Ford racing in Australia and to commence it at such a high-profile event is a huge boost for the category,” said Formula Ford Association representative, Phil Marinon.

“The mixture of more modern Formula Ford 1600 and Historic Formula Ford competitors will showcase much of the remarkable history and both the Formula Ford Association and Historic Formula Ford Australia clubs are delighted to have the opportunity to race at the 12 Hour to commence a year-long celebration of the class.”

Formula Ford joins Combined Sedans, Group S Historic Sportscars, and the Radical Australia Cup on the schedule, those three categories having played support at this February's event as well.

“In expanding the support category component of the event, we were careful to select a significant category that would enhance the on-track offering to spectators," said event director Kurt Sakzewski.

"In a milestone event for Formula Ford, we are confident we have found that.

“A full grid of cars from multiple eras is sure to produce sensational racing and showcase the great history of the class.”

The 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off on January 31.