Every driver racing at the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour

The star-studded field includes factory-backed entries from the likes of BMW, Porsche, Bentley, and Audi and Mercedes, and more than 120 drivers from 22 different nations.

Among the drivers are seven former Bathurst 12 Hour winners, eight individual Bathurst 1000 winners accounting for a total of 19 wins (seven of which belong to Craig Lowndes), and a total of 12 Supercars titles.

Other noteworthy inclusions are reigning DTM champion Garry Paffet who will share a Craft-Bamboo/Black Falcon Mercedes with Maro Engel and Luca Stolz, and IndyCar legend Paul Tracy in an Invitational class Marc Car.

The 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour full entry list