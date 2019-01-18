Every driver racing at the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour
Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have released the full entry list for the 2019 round-the-clock enduro, including drivers.
The star-studded field includes factory-backed entries from the likes of BMW, Porsche, Bentley, and Audi and Mercedes, and more than 120 drivers from 22 different nations.
Among the drivers are seven former Bathurst 12 Hour winners, eight individual Bathurst 1000 winners accounting for a total of 19 wins (seven of which belong to Craig Lowndes), and a total of 12 Supercars titles.
Other noteworthy inclusions are reigning DTM champion Garry Paffet who will share a Craft-Bamboo/Black Falcon Mercedes with Maro Engel and Luca Stolz, and IndyCar legend Paul Tracy in an Invitational class Marc Car.
The 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour full entry list
|No.
|Class
|Team Name
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|2
|A
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Christopher Mies
|Christopher Haase
|Markus Winkelhock
|.
|3
|A
|Audi Sport Team MPC
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Pete Storey
|Gordon Sheddon
|Matthew Neal
|.
|6
|A
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini
|Huracan GT3
|Adrian Deitz
|Julian Westwood
|Cameron McConville
|Tony D'Alberto
|9
|A
|Audi Sport Team MPC
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Marc Cini
|Lee Holdsworth
|Dean Fiore
|.
|11
|A
|Objective Racing
|McLaren
|650S
|Tony Walls
|Warren Luff
|Andrew Watson
|.
|12
|A
|Competition Motorsports / McElrea Racing
|Porsche
|911 GT3-R
|David Calvert-Jones
|Kevin Estre
|Jaxon Evans
|.
|18
|A
|KCMG
|Nissan
|GT-R Nismo GT3
|Alexandre Imperatori
|Oliver Jarvis
|Edoardo Liberati
|.
|19
|A
|Griffith Corp. Team Nineteen. Black Falcon
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Mark Griffith
|Yelmer Buurman
|Christina Nielsen
|.
|22
|A
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Kelvin Van der Linde
|Garth Tander
|Frederic Vervisch
|.
|27
|A
|HubAuto Corsa
|Ferrari
|488 GT3
|Nick Foster
|Tim Slade
|Nick Percat
|.
|29
|A
|Trofeo Motorsport
|Lamborghini
|Huracan GT3
|Jim Manolios
|Ryan Millier
|Ivan Capelli
|Dean Canto
|34
|A
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW
|M6 GT3
|Christian Matias Krognes
|Nicky Catsburg
|Mikkel Jensen
|.
|35
|A
|KCMG
|Nissan
|GT-R Nismo GT3
|Katsumasa Chiyo
|Matsuda Tsugio
|Joshua Burdon
|.
|42
|A
|BMW Team Schnitzer
|BMW
|M6 GT3
|Augusto Farfus
|Chaz Mostert
|Martin Tomczyk
|.
|51
|A
|Spirit of Race
|Ferrari
|488 GT3
|Paul Dalla Lana
|Pedro Lamy
|Mathias Lauda
|.
|62
|A
|R-Motorsport
|Aston Martin
|Vantage GT3
|Florian Kamelger
|Andreas Baenziger
|Peter Leemhuis
|Mathew Parry
|75
|A
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Kenny Habul
|Tristan Vautier
|Thomas Jaeger
|.
|77
|A
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Black Falcon
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Maro Engel
|Luca Stolz
|Gary Paffett
|.
|98
|A
|Matt Stone Racing
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Todd Hazelwood
|Roger Lago
|David Russell
|.
|107
|A
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Bentley
|Continental GT3
|Steven Kane
|Jules Gounon
|Jordan Pepper
|.
|108
|A
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Bentley
|Continental GT3
|Andy Soucek
|Maxime Soulet
|Vincent Abril
|.
|540
|A
|Black Swan Racing
|Porsche
|911 GT3-R
|Tim Pappas
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Marc Lieb
|.
|760
|A
|R-Motorsport
|Aston Martin
|Vantage GT3
|Jake Dennis
|Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Marvin Kirchhoefer
|.
|777
|A
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Yasser Shahin
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|.
|888
|A
|Mercedes-AMG Team Vodafone
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Craig Lowndes
|Jamie Whincup
|Shane van Gisbergen
|.
|911
|A
|EBM
|Porsche
|911 GT3-R
|Romain Dumas
|Sven Muller
|Mathieu Jaminet
|.
|912
|A
|EBM
|Porsche
|911 GT3-R
|Dirk Werner
|Dennis Olsen
|Matt Campbell
|.
|999
|A
|Mercedes-AMG Team MANN FILTER GruppeM Racing
|AMG
|AMG GT GT3
|Maximillian Buhk
|Raffaele Marciello
|Maximillian Goetz
|.
|4
|B
|Grove Racing
|Porsche
|911 GT3 Cup
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Bejamin Barker
|.
|23
|B
|Team Carrera Cup Asia
|Porsche
|911 GT3 Cup
|Chris Van der Drift
|Paul Tresidder
|Jinlong Bao
|Philip Hamprecht
|43
|B
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Porsche
|911 GT3 Cup
|Danny Stutterd
|Sam Fillmore
|Richard Muscat
|.
|13
|C
|RHC-Jorgensen/Strom by MarcGT
|BMW
|M4 GT4
|Daren Eric Jorgensen
|Brett Strom
|Gerard McLeod
|.
|48
|C
|KTM / M Motorsport
|KTM
|X-BOW GT4
|Justin McMillan
|Glen Wood
|Dean Lillie
|Peter Major
|50
|C
|KTM / M Motorsport
|KTM
|X-BOW GT4
|David Crampton
|Trent Harrison
|Tim Macrow
|Caitlin Wood
|55
|C
|Ginetta Australia
|Ginetta
|G55 GT4
|TBC.
|TBC.
|TBC.
|.
|56
|C
|Ginetta Australia
|Ginetta
|G55 GT4
|TBC.
|TBC.
|TBC.
|.
|71
|C
|KTM / M Motorsport
|KTM
|X-BOW GT4
|Dean Koutsoumidis
|Jake Parsons
|James Winslow
|.
|20
|I
|T2 Racing by Liajen Motorsport
|Marc Car
|Marc II V8
|Adam Hargraves
|Daniel Jilesen
|TBC.
|.
|91
|I
|MARC Cars Australia
|Marc Car
|Marc II V8
|Keith Kassulke
|Paul Morris
|Paul Tracy
|.
|92
|I
|Liajen Motorsport
|Marc Car
|Marc I
|Jason Busk
|Geoff Taunton
|Bryce Fullwood
|.
|96
|I
|MARC Cars Australia
|Marc Car
|Marc I
|Hadrian Morral
|TBC.
|TBC.
|.
