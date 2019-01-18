Sign in
Endurance / Breaking news

Every driver racing at the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour

Every driver racing at the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
8h ago

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have released the full entry list for the 2019 round-the-clock enduro, including drivers.

The star-studded field includes factory-backed entries from the likes of BMW, Porsche, Bentley, and Audi and Mercedes, and more than 120 drivers from 22 different nations.

Among the drivers are seven former Bathurst 12 Hour winners, eight individual Bathurst 1000 winners accounting for a total of 19 wins (seven of which belong to Craig Lowndes), and a total of 12 Supercars titles.

Other noteworthy inclusions are reigning DTM champion Garry Paffet who will share a Craft-Bamboo/Black Falcon Mercedes with Maro Engel and Luca Stolz, and IndyCar legend Paul Tracy in an Invitational class Marc Car.

Look back at the key announcements as they happened::

The 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour full entry list

No. Class Team Name Manufacturer Model Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 Driver 4
2 A Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 LMS Christopher Mies Christopher Haase Markus Winkelhock .
3 A Audi Sport Team MPC Audi R8 LMS Pete Storey Gordon Sheddon Matthew Neal .
6 A Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Adrian Deitz Julian Westwood Cameron McConville Tony D'Alberto
9 A Audi Sport Team MPC Audi R8 LMS Marc Cini Lee Holdsworth Dean Fiore .
11 A Objective Racing McLaren 650S Tony Walls Warren Luff Andrew Watson .
12 A Competition Motorsports / McElrea Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R David Calvert-Jones Kevin Estre Jaxon Evans .
18 A KCMG Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 Alexandre Imperatori Oliver Jarvis Edoardo Liberati .
19 A Griffith Corp. Team Nineteen. Black Falcon AMG AMG GT GT3 Mark Griffith Yelmer Buurman Christina Nielsen .
22 A Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 LMS Kelvin Van der Linde Garth Tander Frederic Vervisch .
27 A HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Nick Foster Tim Slade Nick Percat .
29 A Trofeo Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Jim Manolios Ryan Millier Ivan Capelli Dean Canto
34 A Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 Christian Matias Krognes Nicky Catsburg Mikkel Jensen .
35 A KCMG Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 Katsumasa Chiyo Matsuda Tsugio Joshua Burdon .
42 A BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 Augusto Farfus Chaz Mostert Martin Tomczyk .
51 A Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 Paul Dalla Lana Pedro Lamy Mathias Lauda .
62 A R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Florian Kamelger Andreas Baenziger Peter Leemhuis Mathew Parry
75 A SunEnergy1 Racing AMG AMG GT GT3 Kenny Habul Tristan Vautier Thomas Jaeger .
77 A Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Black Falcon AMG AMG GT GT3 Maro Engel Luca Stolz Gary Paffett .
98 A Matt Stone Racing Audi R8 LMS Todd Hazelwood Roger Lago David Russell .
107 A Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 Steven Kane Jules Gounon Jordan Pepper .
108 A Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 Andy Soucek Maxime Soulet Vincent Abril .
540 A Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R Tim Pappas Jeroen Bleekemolen Marc Lieb .
760 A R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Jake Dennis Matthieu Vaxiviere Marvin Kirchhoefer .
777 A The Bend Motorsport Park AMG AMG GT GT3 Yasser Shahin David Reynolds Luke Youlden .
888 A Mercedes-AMG Team Vodafone AMG AMG GT GT3 Craig Lowndes Jamie Whincup Shane van Gisbergen .
911 A EBM Porsche 911 GT3-R Romain Dumas Sven Muller Mathieu Jaminet .
912 A EBM Porsche 911 GT3-R Dirk Werner Dennis Olsen Matt Campbell .
999 A Mercedes-AMG Team MANN FILTER GruppeM Racing AMG AMG GT GT3 Maximillian Buhk Raffaele Marciello Maximillian Goetz .
4 B Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Bejamin Barker .
23 B Team Carrera Cup Asia Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Chris Van der Drift Paul Tresidder Jinlong Bao Philip Hamprecht
43 B Ashley Seward Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Danny Stutterd Sam Fillmore Richard Muscat .
13 C RHC-Jorgensen/Strom by MarcGT BMW M4 GT4 Daren Eric Jorgensen Brett Strom Gerard McLeod .
48 C KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-BOW GT4 Justin McMillan Glen Wood Dean Lillie Peter Major
50 C KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-BOW GT4 David Crampton Trent Harrison Tim Macrow Caitlin Wood
55 C Ginetta Australia Ginetta G55 GT4 TBC. TBC. TBC. .
56 C Ginetta Australia Ginetta G55 GT4 TBC. TBC. TBC. .
71 C KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-BOW GT4 Dean Koutsoumidis Jake Parsons James Winslow .
20 I T2 Racing by Liajen Motorsport Marc Car Marc II V8 Adam Hargraves Daniel Jilesen TBC. .
91 I MARC Cars Australia Marc Car Marc II V8 Keith Kassulke Paul Morris Paul Tracy .
92 I Liajen Motorsport Marc Car Marc I Jason Busk Geoff Taunton Bryce Fullwood .
96 I MARC Cars Australia Marc Car Marc I Hadrian Morral TBC. TBC. .
