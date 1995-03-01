Drivers 2018

Global
Kenneth Heyer
1
Germany

Kenneth Heyer

Team: Hofor-Racing
Born: 1979-11-22 (age 38)
Nationality: Germany
Chantal Kroll
1
Switzerland

Chantal Kroll

Team: Hofor-Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Switzerland
Michael Kroll
1
Switzerland

Michael Kroll

Team: Hofor-Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Switzerland
Christiaan Frankenhout
1
Netherlands

Christiaan Frankenhout

Team: Hofor-Racing
Born: 1982-01-13 (age 36)
Nationality: Netherlands
Roland Eggimann
1
Switzerland

Roland Eggimann

Team: Hofor-Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Switzerland
Yelmer Buurman
2
Netherlands

Yelmer Buurman

Team: Black Falcon
Born: 1987-02-19 (age 31)
Nationality: Netherlands
Gabriele Piana
2
Italy

Gabriele Piana

Team: Black Falcon
Born: 1986-08-23 (age 31)
Nationality: Italy
Abdulaziz Al Faisal
2
Saudi Arabia

Abdulaziz Al Faisal

Team: Black Falcon
Born: 1983-06-04 (age 34)
Nationality: Saudi Arabia
Hubert Haupt
2
Germany

Hubert Haupt

Team: Black Falcon
Born: 1969-04-30 (age 48)
Nationality: Germany
Daniel Keilwitz
8
Germany

Daniel Keilwitz

Team: Lambda Performance
Born: 1898-08-03 (age 119)
Nationality: Germany
Frank Kechele
8
Germany

Frank Kechele

Team: Lambda Performance
Born: 1986-09-03 (age 31)
Nationality: Germany
Nico Verdonck
8
Belgium

Nico Verdonck

Team: Lambda Performance
Born: 1985-12-05 (age 32)
Nationality: Belgium
Markus Winkelhock
9
Germany

Markus Winkelhock

Team: BWT Mücke Motorsport
Born: 1980-06-13 (age 37)
Nationality: Germany
Mike David Ortmann
9
Germany

Mike David Ortmann

Team: BWT Mücke Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Germany
Oliver Webb
10
United Kingdom

Oliver Webb

Team: Leipert Motorsport
Born: 1991-03-20 (age 26)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Steven Kane
17
United Kingdom

Steven Kane

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1980-06-05 (age 37)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Guy Smith
17
United Kingdom

Guy Smith

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1974-09-12 (age 43)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Jules Gounon
17
France

Jules Gounon

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1994-12-31 (age 23)
Nationality: France
Vincent Abril
18
France

Vincent Abril

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1995-03-01 (age 23)
Nationality: France
Andy Soucek
18
Spain

Andy Soucek

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1985-06-14 (age 32)
Nationality: Spain
Maxime Soulet
18
Belgium

Maxime Soulet

Team: Bentley Team M-Sport
Born: 1983-07-26 (age 34)
Nationality: Belgium
Duncan Huisman
18
Netherlands

Duncan Huisman

Team: V8 Racing
Born: 1971-10-11 (age 46)
Nationality: Netherlands
Luc Braams
18
Netherlands

Luc Braams

Team: V8 Racing
Born: 1961-11-24 (age 56)
Nationality: Netherlands
Satoshi Hoshino
20

Satoshi Hoshino

Team: D'station Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Unknown
Tomonobu Fujii
20
Japan

Tomonobu Fujii

Team: D'station Racing
Born: 1980-12-17 (age 37)
Nationality: Japan
Alexandre Coigny
24
France

Alexandre Coigny

Team: SPS automotive performance
Born: Unknown
Nationality: France
Richard Feller
24
Switzerland

Richard Feller

Team: SPS automotive performance
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Switzerland
Antonin Borga
24
France

Antonin Borga

Team: SPS automotive performance
Born: Unknown
Nationality: France
Axcil Jefferies
28
Zimbabwe

Axcil Jefferies

Team: GP Extreme
Born: 1994-04-14 (age 23)
Nationality: Zimbabwe
Jean-Pierre Valentini
28
France

Jean-Pierre Valentini

Team: GP Extreme
Born: 1964-02-03 (age 54)
Nationality: France
Nicky Pastorelli
28
Netherlands

Nicky Pastorelli

Team: GP Extreme
Born: 1983-04-11 (age 34)
Nationality: Netherlands
Wiggo Dalmo
34
Norway

Wiggo Dalmo

Team: Car Collection Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Norway
Ingo Vogler
34
Germany

Ingo Vogler

Team: Car Collection Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Germany
Elmar Grimm
34

Elmar Grimm

Team: Car Collection Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Unknown
Gustav Edelhoff
34
Germany

Gustav Edelhoff

Team: Car Collection Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Germany
Johannes Kirchhoff
34
Germany

Johannes Kirchhoff

Team: Car Collection Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Germany
Dries Vanthoor
37
Belgium

Dries Vanthoor

Team: Audi Sport Team WRT
Born: 1998-04-20 (age 19)
Nationality: Belgium
Stuart Leonard
37
United Kingdom

Stuart Leonard

Team: Audi Sport Team WRT
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United Kingdom
Robin Frijns
37
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Team: Audi Sport Team WRT
Born: 1991-08-07 (age 26)
Nationality: Netherlands
Andriy Kruglyk
37
Ukraine

Andriy Kruglyk

Team: Tsunami RT
Born: 1984-02-01 (age 34)
Nationality: Ukraine
Marco Wittmann
43
Germany

Marco Wittmann

Team: BMW Team Schnitzer
Born: 1989-11-24 (age 28)
Nationality: Germany
Chaz Mostert
43
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Team: BMW Team Schnitzer
Born: 1992-04-10 (age 25)
Nationality: Australia
Augusto Farfus
43
Brazil

Augusto Farfus

Team: BMW Team Schnitzer
Born: 1983-09-03 (age 34)
Nationality: Brazil
Christopher Haase
96
Germany

Christopher Haase

Team: Optimum Motorsport
Born: 1987-09-26 (age 30)
Nationality: Germany
Stephan Epp
151
Germany

Stephan Epp

Team: Sorg Rennsport
Born: 1982-02-08 (age 36)
Nationality: Germany
Darryl O'Young
247
Canada

Darryl O'Young

Team: Phoenix Racing
Born: 1980-03-26 (age 37)
Nationality: Canada
Marchy Lee
247
Hong Kong

Marchy Lee

Team: Phoenix Racing
Born: 1976-09-02 (age 41)
Nationality: Hong Kong
Shaun Thong
247
China

Shaun Thong

Team: Phoenix Racing
Born: 1995-11-01 (age 22)
Nationality: China
Adderly Fong
247
Hong Kong

Adderly Fong

Team: Phoenix Racing
Born: 1990-03-02 (age 28)
Nationality: Hong Kong
Dennis Olsen
911
Norway

Dennis Olsen

Team: Herberth Motorsport
Born: 1996-04-14 (age 21)
Nationality: Norway
Alfred Renauer
911
Germany

Alfred Renauer

Team: Herberth Motorsport
Born: 1985-03-15 (age 32)
Nationality: Germany
Robert Renauer
911
Germany

Robert Renauer

Team: Herberth Motorsport
Born: 1985-03-15 (age 32)
Nationality: Germany
Ralf Bohn
911
Germany

Ralf Bohn

Team: Herberth Motorsport
Born: 1971-09-20 (age 46)
Nationality: Germany
Daniel Allemann
911
Switzerland

Daniel Allemann

Team: Herberth Motorsport
Born: 1958-11-30 (age 59)
Nationality: Switzerland
Roberto Pampanini
963
Italy

Roberto Pampanini

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1967-10-31 (age 50)
Nationality: Italy
Christoph Lenz
963
Switzerland

Christoph Lenz

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1979-05-31 (age 38)
Nationality: Switzerland
Mauro Calamia
963
Switzerland

Mauro Calamia

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1992-01-20 (age 26)
Nationality: Switzerland
Rik Breukers
963
Netherlands

Rik Breukers

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1998-05-14 (age 19)
Nationality: Netherlands
Christian Engelhart
964
Germany

Christian Engelhart

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1986-12-13 (age 31)
Nationality: Germany
Mark Ineichen
964
Switzerland

Mark Ineichen

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1971-08-26 (age 46)
Nationality: Switzerland
Rolf Ineichen
964
Switzerland

Rolf Ineichen

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1978-05-02 (age 39)
Nationality: Switzerland
Mirko Bortolotti
964
Italy

Mirko Bortolotti

Team: Grasser Racing
Born: 1990-01-10 (age 28)
Nationality: Italy
