Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
07 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
06 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar
By:

The Red Bull Ring has been added to a six-round provisional schedule for the 2021 European Le Mans Series.

The Austrian Grand Prix venue will host its first ELMS race since 2018 and replaces Silverstone on the calendar, following the loss of the British track's FIA World Endurance Championship date for the upcoming 2021 season.

ELMS organisers had previously made it clear that hosting a standalone race at Silverstone was not financially viable when this year's race was axed amid the disruption to the WEC caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining five tracks from the 2020 calendar will remain on the schedule, with Barcelona poised to return after losing its date this year due to a a spike in COVID-19 cases. It will host the opener on April 17-18, before the series moves on to the Red Bull Ring a month later.

After a break for the Le Mans 24 Hours, Monza will host the third round of the season on July 10-11, the weekend prior to the Italian track's inaugural WEC race.

Visits to Paul Ricard, Spa and finally Portimao round out the provisional schedule.

ELMS boss Gerard Neveu commented: “After a difficult 2020 season due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are pleased to announce a calendar with six different venues across Europe.

"The high quality of the teams on the ELMS grid deserves all our attention and efforts to guarantee a Premium level championship. This new calendar will, once again, provide the very best stage for the teams and drivers who have chosen to race in our championship."

2021 ELMS calendar:

Date

Event

April 12-13

Spain Pre-season test at Barcelona

April 17-18

Spain Barcelona

May 15-16

Austria Red Bull Ring

July 10-11

Italy Monza

August 28-29

France Paul Ricard

September 18-19

Belgium Spa-Francorchamps

October 23-24

Portugal Portimao
Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Previous article

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property
General General / Breaking news

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track

Latest news

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

2
Kart

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

3
Formula 1

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton

4
Formula 1

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

5
General

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Latest news

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar
ELMS

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
ELMS

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early
ELMS

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Barcelona loses ELMS date amid uptick in COVID-19 cases
ELMS

Barcelona loses ELMS date amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest videos

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race highlights 03:17
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race highlights

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race start 03:12
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race start

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Le Castellet II - Qualifying Fassbender crash 00:39
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Le Castellet II - Qualifying Fassbender crash

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps full race highlights 03:38
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps full race highlights

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps half race highlights 03:40
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps half race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.