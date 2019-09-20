ELMS announces six-round 2020 calendar

The Spanish circuit will kick off proceedings on April 3-5, marking the earliest start to an ELMS season since the 2012 season.

Monza will continue to host the second round, with the series then taking a two-month break for the Le Mans 24 Hours before returning to action at Paul Ricard on July 17-19.

The French venue - which has been hosting the season opener for the last two years - has been moved to July in a direct swap with Barcelona.

Silverstone will retain its early September date, keeping it on the undercard for the British round of the 2020/21 FIA World Endurance Championship, the calendar for which is yet to be announced.

Spa-Francorchamps will host the penultimate round in late September, while the series will again conclude at the Portimao Circuit on October 23-25.

Barcelona will host the sole pre-season test of 2020 on March 30-31, continuing the tradition of hosting the test at the same venue as the season opener.

“We are very pleased to announce the 2020 calendar for the European Le Mans Series,” said ELMS CEO Gerard Neveu.

“This calendar gives us a solid base on which to continue the successful growth of the series, which began in 2013. We are also happy to be going back to Barcelona after the success of the first event in July, not only for the first race of the 2020 season, but also for the two-day Official Test.

“With six world class venues on the calendar, we keep trying to deliver on our promise to provide the very best stage and challenge for the top endurance teams and drivers that choose to race in the ELMS."

2020 ELMS calendar: