Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
02 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
08 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Zolder / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020

shares
comments
Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020
By:

Timo Glock scored BMW’s maiden pole position of the 2020 DTM season at a damp Zolder circuit on Sunday, as championship protagonists Nico Muller and Robin Frijns qualified on the fourth row.

In conditions very similar to Saturday morning in which Rene Rast beat Glock to pole, the times continued to tumble throughout qualifying, dipping into 1m28s right at the dead end of the 20-minute session.

Audi driver Rast held provisional pole after the first runs, having steadily improved to 1m29.242s to lead Glock’s best effort by 0.096s.

But Glock turned the tables after pitting for fresh wet tyres in the second half of qualifying, setting purple times in both sectors 1 and 2 to lap the circuit in 1m28.960s and put himself at the top of the timesheets.

When Rast returned on track he could only gain a tenth over his previous lap time, allowing Glock to claim his first pole in the category since Hockenheim in 2018.

Sheldon van der Linde moved up to second with his last-gasp flyer of 1m28.983s, securing a shock front-row lock out for BMW in a season that has so far been dominated by Audi.

Rast slipped to third in the final order, ahead of the WRT Audi of Ferdinand Habsburg who put in a strong performance to qualify fourth quickest.

Jamie Green, who retired from Saturday’s race, finished fifth after running near the front throughout the session, beating 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller by over two tenths.

The Abt Audi duo of Muller and Frijns didn’t have the pace to match the leading drivers in tricky conditions, both qualifying over half a second down on Glock in seventh and eighth respectively. 

The top 10 was rounded by the BMWs of Jonathan Aberdein and Marco Wittmann.

Formula 1 race winner Robert Kubica finished 13th fastest in an ART-run customer BMW, beating the factory BMW of Philipp Eng as well as the WRT RS5s of Fabio Scherer and Harrison Newey, who had his best lap time deleted due to a track limits infraction.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'28.960  
2 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'28.983 0.023
3 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.130 0.170
4 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.269 0.309
5 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.336 0.376
6 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.473 0.513
7 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.494 0.534
8 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.564 0.604
9 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.761 0.801
10 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.765 0.805
11 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.787 0.827
12 22 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'29.902 0.942
13 8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'30.037 1.077
14 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'30.095 1.135
15 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'30.228 1.268
16 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'30.418 1.458
View full results
Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

Previous article

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Zolder
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams tried out Imola short-weekend plan at Eifel GP

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
DTM DTM / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton query amount of F1 practice needed

1h
2
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

3
MotoGP

Petrucci expects 10-rider Le Mans MotoGP podium battle

55m
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

5
Formula 1

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

2h

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020
DTM

Zolder DTM: Glock scores BMW's first pole of 2020

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut
DTM

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder 01:45
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder

DTM 2020: Preview Zolder 01:23
DTM

DTM 2020: Preview Zolder

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 2 highlights 03:16
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns 02:53
DTM

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM 00:44
DTM

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.