Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger
DTM News

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return

Kelvin van der Linde faces a “difficult situation” to remain the top dog within the Abt Audi DTM team this season with the arrival of Rene Rast, reckons 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return
Listen to this article

Van der Linde was recruited by Abt to lead the outfit into the DTM’s new customer racing era in 2021, with the South African bringing with him nearly a decade’s worth of experience of GT3 cars - including two titles in ADAC GT Masters and an outright Nurburgring 24 Hours victory.

His know-how of GT3 machinery gave him an early edge last year, allowing him to stretch a 33-point lead in the championship at the halfway point of the campaign. 

However, Red Bull’s Liam Lawson was eventually able to catch up with him in the second part of the season, before the two drivers came to blows in the finale following an audacious divebomb from van der Linde - paving the way for Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz to nab the title.

Abt has undergone a major reshuffle in its driver line-up since last year’s controversial title decider, with Rast returning to the DTM after a year’s absence to take the place vacated by Rockenfeller, and reigning GT Masters champion Ricardo Feller replacing Sophia Floersch in the team’s third entry.

Despite Rast's relative lack of GT3 experience in comparison to van der Linde or even Abt newcomer Feller, Rockenfeller believes the South African will find it tough to beat the three-time DTM champion in 2022.

“It is a difficult situation for [van der Linde],” Rockenfeller told Motorsport.com. “Honestly, last year was a bit easier because he came in as a GT3 expert, he had a very good chance to win the championship and he missed it at the end, which I'm sure mentally is not easy. 

“Rene is now in the team and he takes a lot of attention on his side. They know each other well, so I don't see a problem at all [in terms of their relationship]. 

“I think it's not easy because expectations are now high [for van der Linde]. After last year people are expecting now that he wins the championship or at least fights for it. The question is how he himself takes it. 

“I expect him to be still the benchmark in the team on pure one-lap time. But [when] we had my car sorted [last year], I was matching his time sometimes and in the race we were close. So I think Rene will be tough to beat even though it's a GT3 car.“

Mike Rockenfeller, Abt Sportsline

Mike Rockenfeller, Abt Sportsline

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Van der Linde extensively raced GT3 cars throughout 2021, competing in several rounds of GT World Challenge Europe (both Endurance and Sprint Cup) on top of his DTM commitments with Abt.

Rast, by contrast, racked up only a single GT3 outing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which ended in retirement just hours from the finish.

However, Rockenfeller remains confident that his countryman Rast will be in a position to challenge for race wins and podiums straight away on his return to the DTM, provided Audi proves competitive against its opposition in an expanded 29-car grid.

“Rene some years ago was only doing GT3 racing," said the 38-year-old. "If you look back before he went to the DTM, he was only doing GT3. So he's very experienced. He even did the GT Masters with the R8, so he knows the car. 

"Of course Rene was not involved in GT3 too much, just the long races. But he's a very very good driver and I think there's a good team around him. Abt learned a lot last year. So I think they are very well prepared and I expect that he is fighting from the beginning. 

“If the Audi is capable of doing it, I think Rene is capable of extracting everything. And even when he's not the fastest in the car because of lacking experience or whatsoever, he's good at scoring points when you need to score points.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger
Previous article

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola Imola
FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger
DTM

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Mike Rockenfeller More from
Mike Rockenfeller
Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais for Sebring WEC opener Sebring
WEC

Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais for Sebring WEC opener

Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

More from
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

Di Grassi proposes qualifying drag races to show "FE is faster than F1"
Video Inside
Formula E

Di Grassi proposes qualifying drag races to show "FE is faster than F1"

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Latest news

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return
DTM DTM

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger
DTM DTM

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
DTM DTM

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
DTM DTM

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.