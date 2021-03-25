Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

By:

Timo Glock will drive a BMW M6 GT3 for Rowe Racing in the 2021 DTM season, partnering fellow factory BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde.

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

Glock first joined the DTM in 2013 following a six-year stint in Formula 1 that yielded three podiums and a best finish of 10th in the standings.

Over the ensuing eight seasons, Glock lodged five race wins, 10 further podiums and six pole positions in the DTM, establishing himself as one of the finest drivers within the BMW stable.

He was also the Munich-based marque’s top performer in an otherwise difficult 2020 season, earning himself a new factory contract for 2021. 

It was unclear where the German driver would compete this year, with BMW having exited the DTM as a works entrant and reduced its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship programme to just the Michelin Endurance Cup races.

But on Thursday, BMW customer Rowe Racing announced that it has signed Glock for its second M6 GT3 entry in the DTM, ensuring the German driver will remain in the series for a ninth season.

The 39-year-old will team up with van der Linde, who impressed BMW during his second season in the DTM last year, picking up a maiden win at Assen.

"I'm really pleased to be able to stay with the DTM in 2021,” said Glock. 

“The team around [team principal] Hans-Peter Naundorf is very experienced and already has many successes to show. In endurance racing, they have won everything there is to win. I'm looking forward to working with the team and also with Sheldon van der Linde, who is a really fast young guy. 

“Although I'm the older of the two of us, I can probably learn more from him because he has significantly more experience with the BMW M6 GT3. 

“Let's see what we can do this season, it will certainly be an exciting year. I'm really looking forward to the first tests and the first race in Monza.”

Rowe Racing is making its debut in the DTM on the back of its strongest ever season in GT3 arena, having won both the Spa 24 Hours and the Nurburgring 24 Hours last year - the latter with an M6 GT3.

It is one of the two outfits to represent BMW on the DTM grid this year, the other being Walkenhorst Motorsport.

"For us it is absolutely fantastic to be able to work with a driver like Timo Glock,” said Naundorf. “This is another highlight in the history of our team. We can certainly all learn a lot from him, with his immense experience and expertise he will be a great help to us in our new field of DTM. 

“His driving class is undisputed, and he's also a great crowd favorite who will hopefully bring a lot of joy to the fans in our car as well. It's a great honor to have Timo Glock on board for the 2021 DTM season."

shares
comments
Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

Previous article

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

45min
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

3h
3
DTM

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

17h
4
Formula 1

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future

16h
5
Supercars

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

10h
Latest news
Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season
DTM

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

14m
Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

17h
Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM
DTM

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

Mar 22, 2021
Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

Mar 22, 2021
DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Mar 21, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.