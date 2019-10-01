Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

New Russian track in the frame to host DTM

shares
comments
New Russian track in the frame to host DTM
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Oct 1, 2019, 8:58 AM

The DTM could return to Russia next season, with a new track near St. Petersburg in the frame to join the German series' 2020 schedule.

The Hermann Tilke-designed Igora Drive facility, which has an FIA Grade 2 licence, is among the contenders to fill the third slot on the DTM calendar on May 29-31.

DTM said it would reveal the identity of the 'TBC' venue at this weekend's Hockenheim season finale, promising a "very exciting" addition the schedule.

However, it's understood a final agreement with Russia has not yet been signed.

When contacted by Motorsport.com, an ITR spokesperson said: "In regards to the unnamed venue of the third event in the 2020 DTM calendar, ITR is in negotiations with racetracks in Russia as well as with three other circuits in Europe."

The DTM was a regular visitor to Russia's Moscow Raceway in 2013-17, before the track was axed for the 2018 campaign.

Start action

Start action

If confirmed, Igora Drive would be the third new venue on the series' 2020 calendar, alongside Monza - which replaces Misano as the host of DTM's Italian round - and former Swedish Grand Prix venue Anderstorp.

A visit by FIA President Jean Todt to the track in 2018 prompted speculation that Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix could move there from its current location of Sochi.

However, last weekend Russian officials moved to play down that prospect.

"The current contract to host Formula 1 presupposes that the Russian round of the world championship is held in Sochi, and runs until 2025," Ilya Dzhus, spokesperson for deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak, told Russian news agency Interfax.

"Rosgonki [Russian GP promoter] has not discussed with the rights holders the possibility of moving the Russian round to another city."

Next article
Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race

Previous article

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Jamie Klein

DTM Next session

Hockenheim II

Hockenheim II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Free Practice 1 Starts in
3 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Masi explains refusal to allow Kvyat's helmet design

1h
2
Supercars

Rossi surprised by quick Supercars transition

3h
3
MotoGP

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"

4
World Superbike

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation

5
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

Latest videos

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

New Russian track in the frame to host DTM
DTM

New Russian track in the frame to host DTM

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race
DTM

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race

Audi aiming to reduce its DTM budget in 2020
DTM

Audi aiming to reduce its DTM budget in 2020

Zanardi joins BMW for DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

Zanardi joins BMW for DTM/Super GT joint race

Kubica admits DTM "attractive" option for 2020
DTM

Kubica admits DTM "attractive" option for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.