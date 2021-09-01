Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to the Red Bull Ring on September 3-5 for the fifth round of the 2021 season. Find out where to watch it and how.

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The AF Corse-run Red Bull team arrives at its home event as one of the favourites following Alex Albon's stunning victory at the Nurburgring last time out. His teammate Liam Lawson drew a duck in Germany but all signs suggest he will bounce back strongly in Austria.

DTM race winner Lucas Auer will also be in the limelight as the only full-time Austrian driver on the grid in 2021 following the departures of Philipp Eng and Ferdinand Habsburg.

The 26-year-old has returned to the Mercedes fold this season after spending a year away in the BMW camp. He notched up a podium finish in the opening round of the season at Monza and currently sits eighth in the championship on 50 points.

Christian Klien, who is contesting a part season campaign with McLaren, will skip the race to complete his TV duties with ServusTV.

This weekend marks Austria's return to the DTM calendar for the first time in three years, with the Red Bull Ring having last staged a round of the series in 2018.

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

13:30

14:30

 15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Qualifying 1

 08:20

09:20

 10:20

04:20

01:20

 18:20

17:20

 13:50
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:20

09:20

 10:20

04:20

01:20

18:20

17:20

13:50
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:00-12:45 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:20-09:40 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:20-9:40
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 13:00-13:45 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  07:00-07:45 ET / 04:00-04:45 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 21:00-21:45 AEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST 

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:20-18:40 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:20-18:40 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 13:00-13:45 SAT / 14:00-14:45 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 20:00-20:45 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:20-17:40 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:20-17:40 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Red Bull Ring DTM session timings in India

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 16:30-17:15 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:50-14:10 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:50-14:10 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Red Bull Ring - with no restrictions on total number of spectators. In addition, the DTM is opening the paddock to fans for the first time since 2019. To purchase tickets, click here.

