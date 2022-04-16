Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
DTM News

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says this year's field is so competitive that over 20 drivers can realistically aim for the championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
Listen to this article

The DTM has witnessed a major surge in entries for its second campaign under GT3 regulations, with 29 cars from six manufacturers and 15 teams competing in the championship this year - an almost 50% jump from last year's 19-car grid.

Some of the biggest names on the 2022 grid include double title-winner Marco Wittmann (BMW), factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor, Aston Martin man Nicki Thiim and Rast himself.

The Audi driver, who has returned to the DTM this year with Abt Sportsline after a season away racing in Formula E, believes consistency could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the championship as he feels the majority of the field has the potential to challenge for the title.

“I think we've got like maybe 20 or more drivers capable of winning the championship,” said the 35-year-old. “That depends a lot on lots of things. I think most of the drivers have the potential to win the championship. 

“In the end it probably depends who is the least involved in incidents, accidents, crashes and penalties. Obviously, also, the car performance will be playing a big role in the end result.” 

Mercedes has also assembled an impressive line-up of eight factory-supported cars, comprising the likes of reigning champion Maximilian Gotz and seven-time race winner Lucas Auer.

GruppeM team's new signing Maro Engel, who is embarking on his third stint in the DTM this year, credited series promoter ITR for shrugging off its initial reservations about GT3 cars and putting together a strong cast of drivers and teams for 2022.

“It's fantastic to be back,” said the 36-year-old. “I mean what a field, the field looks amazing! I think maybe it's the strongest field the DTM has had since the rebirth in 2000, so congratulations to the organisers. 

“I think for me, personally, it's always been a special championship. Not only because I met my wife here, but also because I have very good memories from my childhood all the way through racing here.“

Start practice

Start practice

Photo by: DTM

Winward Mercedes driver Auer was one of the star performers in the second half of the 2021 season and was on course for a third victory in as many race weekends until he was asked by Mercedes to step aside and make way for eventual champion Gotz at the Norisring.

The Austrian driver said his goal for the 2022 season was to pick up where he left off last year, but felt that replicating last year’s result will prove difficult against a much stronger grid.

“I think the competition is tougher this year,” he said. “So I'm sure all the teams, all the drivers will raise their bar, raise their level. It will be tough. 

“I think the goal for this year is to start where we ended, then I will be happy, but it will be very tough.

“The grid is great, so many cars and I think it will be one of the toughest DTM seasons that I've seen.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
Previous article

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Okayama SUPER GT: Toyota locks out front row for season opener Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Okayama SUPER GT: Toyota locks out front row for season opener

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
DTM

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

René Rast More from
René Rast
Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season

DTM star Rast announces 2022 return with Abt Audi
DTM

DTM star Rast announces 2022 return with Abt Audi

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Latest news

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
DTM DTM

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
DTM DTM

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme

Muller leads Bortolotti as Hockenheim DTM test ends
DTM DTM

Muller leads Bortolotti as Hockenheim DTM test ends

Rookie Zug leads Rast on first day of Hockenheim DTM testing
DTM DTM

Rookie Zug leads Rast on first day of Hockenheim DTM testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.