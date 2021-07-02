Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza
DTM / Lausitzring News

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

By:

The DTM is set to incorporate parts of the Lausitzring oval layout when it heads to the German venue later this month for the second round of the 2021 season.

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

The championship has exclusively used Lausitzring’s grand prix layout since the circuit made its debut on the calendar in 2001, although a shorter sprint version was also utilised last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the track has always featured a 3.2km tri-oval that hosted two rounds of the CART (later Champ Car) series in 2001 and ‘03 before the championship's re-merger with IndyCar.

Now, parts of this oval will be used for a hybrid layout on the DTM’s first visit to the Lausitzring as a GT3 championship on July 24-25.

Instead of taking a sharp left turn following the main straight, which leads onto a complex sequence of slow-to-medium speed corners, the drivers will continue straight into the first corner of the banked oval.

Drivers will rejoin the regular layout when they arrive on the back straight, before peeling left at what was known as Turn 6 to tackle the second, longer, infield section to complete the lap.

Despite featuring five fewer corners, this configuration of the track is fractionally longer at 4.534km compared to a distance of 4.354km for the standard version.

The late decision to change track layouts could create headaches for teams, which tested at the usual grand prix configuration during the pre-season and have no data of the oval-based track.

DTM organisers hope that teams will now be forced to run cars in low-downforce trim, leading to more sliding in corners - and hence create more opportunities for overtaking.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: ITR eV

DTM’s failed 2003 attempt to use the oval

This is not the first time the DTM has wanted to host a race featuring the first turn of the Lausitz oval. Back in 2003, the series was due to hold races on this layout for the very first time.

But with the Audis of Christian Abt and Laurent Aiello suffering damage to their Dunlop tyres and other teams also running into problems in Friday practice, a late decision was made to return to the grand prix version, with no further attempts made to use the oval until now.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza

Previous article

Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

18 h
3
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

21 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

3 h
5
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

23 min
Latest news
DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round
DTM

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

20m
Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza
DTM

Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza

Jun 30, 2021
Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated
DTM

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

Jun 29, 2021
Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM
DTM

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

Jun 28, 2021
Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza
Video Inside
DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Jun 24, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza 00:37
DTM
Jun 24, 2021

DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza 01:46
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad 00:45
DTM
Jun 10, 2021

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

More from
Sven Haidinger
Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated Monza
DTM

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM Lausitzring
DTM

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza Monza
Video Inside
DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Trending Today

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round
DTM DTM

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019

Latest news

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round
DTM DTM

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza
DTM DTM

Floersch 'expected more' from DTM debut at Monza

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated
DTM DTM

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM
DTM DTM

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.