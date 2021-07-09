Tickets Subscribe
DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round
DTM / Lausitzring News

Tickets for DTM 2021 season now on sale

With the 2021 DTM season now underway, tickets for the series' races in Germany and across Europe are now on sale.

Tickets for DTM 2021 season now on sale

The first round of the revamped championship took place at Monza on 19 June, marking the DTM's first visit to the Italian Grand Prix venue. 

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson opened the series' new era with a victory in the AF Corse-run Ferrari, before Audi ace Kelvin van der Linde made it two wins in as many races for rookie drivers in Sunday's encounter.

Following the Italian season opener, the series will head to Germany, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands.  

Three pair of races in Germany include round 2 at the Lausitzring (24 & 25 July), round 4 at the Nurburgring (21 & 22 August), and the season finale at Hockenheim (2 & 3 October).  

Tickets for all DTM races are now on sale at Motorsport Tickets.

The DTM has undergone a major overhaul this year. After two seasons under Class One regulations, the series has transitioned to a GT3-based formula, while fully-fledged works teams have been replaced by either factory-supported or pure customer teams. Michelin has also become the tyre supplier for the series, replacing previous partner Hankook.

The title is up for grabs as reigning champion Rene Rast moves full-time to Formula E full-time after clinching his third DTM title last season.  

One of the star drivers on the grid is Red Bull's Alex Albon, taking part in selected races in the championship with the AF Corse team. Formula E driver Nick Cassidy will step in when Albon is required at grands prix.  

There are two female drivers on the grid, with Sophia Floersch racing for Audi squad Abt Sportsline and Esmee Hawkey driving for the T3 Lamborghini outfit.

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round
