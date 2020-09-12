Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
14 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
05 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring GP / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole
By:

Nico Muller claimed pole position for the first of the DTM races at the Nurburgring’s grand prix layout on Saturday, beating Audi stablemate Rene Rast in a straight fight in qualifying.

With the track surface less abrasive than some of the other circuits used in the first half of the season, the drivers were able to complete as many as two push laps in one run.

Reigning champion Rast laid the initial benchmark with a time of 1m47.414s, the fastest lap of the weekend, before he was eclipsed by Muller’s 1m47.374s flyer.

Rast shot back on his second push lap to lap the circuit in 1m47.150s and, although Muller set the quickest time of everyone in the first sector, Rast held on to provisional pole by 0.027s.

The Team Rosberg driver improved further to 1m47.055s on his second run in qualifying, putting himself 0.122s clear of the championship leader.

However, Muller managed to regain the advantage on his final flyer, breaking the 1m47s barrier on his way to a stellar lap of 1m46.834s.

Rast opted against doing a second push lap on his final run, allowing Muller to claim his second pole position of the season by a healthy margin of 0.221s.

Robin Frijns, who had scored four pole positions in the opening eight races of the year, wasn’t in contention for a front-row start this time, qualifying half a second down on his Abt Audi teammate Muller in third.

Marco Wittmann finished as the strongest BMW driver in fourth, less than a tenth adrift of Frijns, but nearly seventh tenths slower than the pole time.

Audi's 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller and WRT Audi driver Ferdinand Habsburg qualified fifth and sixth respectively, the two drivers separated by just 0.007s.

Sheldon van der Linde, who delivered BMW’s second victory of the season at Assen last weekend, was seventh, ahead of the Audis of Jamie Green and Loic Duval.

Philipp Eng made it three BMW drivers in the top 10, as the Bavarian brand again struggled against Audi on one-lap pace.

Robert Kubica finish 1.6s off the pace in 15th in the ART-run customer BMW, only out-qualifying the WRT Audi of Fabio Scherer.

Nurburgring DTM - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'46.834  
2 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.055 0.221
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.428 0.594
4 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.493 0.659
5 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.549 0.715
6 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.556 0.722
7 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.631 0.797
8 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.642 0.808
9 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.751 0.917
10 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.938 1.104
11 22 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'47.968 1.134
12 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'48.034 1.200
13 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'48.096 1.262
14 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'48.206 1.372
15 8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'48.450 1.616
16 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'48.935 2.101
View full results
Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance

Previous article

Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring GP
Drivers Nico Müller
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Wolff: Vettel will help take Aston Martin to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Vettel will help take Aston Martin to the next level

Mercedes using calendar gaps for Hamilton contract talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes using calendar gaps for Hamilton contract talks

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole

Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance

Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme

Rast says Abt Audi DTM dominance "very frustrating"
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast says Abt Audi DTM dominance "very frustrating"

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

20m
2
FIA F2

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Vettel will help take Aston Martin to the next level

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes using calendar gaps for Hamilton contract talks

1h
5
IndyCar

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole

Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance
DTM

Kubica doesn't regret BMW choice despite Audi DTM dominance

Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme
AsLM

Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme

Rast says Abt Audi DTM dominance "very frustrating"
DTM

Rast says Abt Audi DTM dominance "very frustrating"

How last-to-first win put a spotlight on BMW's rising star
DTM

How last-to-first win put a spotlight on BMW's rising star

Latest videos

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.