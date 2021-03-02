Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

By:

Two-time DTM runner-up Nico Muller will switch to Team Rosberg for the championship's first season featuring GT3 cars in 2021, partnering American youngster Dev Gore.

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Muller has been racing for the Abt team in the DTM since 2016, becoming three-time champion Rene Rast’s main title rival in recent years and helping Abt to lift the teams’ title last season.

Audi had already announced that the Swiss driver would stay for the DTM’s switch to GT3 cars this year, but it has now been revealed that he will return to the Rosberg squad he raced for in his first two years in the series in 2014-15.

The 29-year-old will combine his DTM commitments with a second campaign in Formula E with Dragon/Penske Autosport, which began last weekend with the Diriyah E-Prix.

At least two clashes are expected between Formula E and the DTM in the latter half of the season and it’s unclear which series will be prioritised by Muller.

Team Rosberg will continue its partnership with Audi despite the end of their factory partnership, fielding a pair of R8 LMS GT3s on the grid this season for Muller and Gore.

“I am very happy to return to Team Rosberg and be back in the DTM in 2021,” Muller said. “Going on a title hunt with an Audi R8 LMS at the start of the new era with adapted technical regulations motivates me a lot."

Muller will be joined at Rosberg by 23-year-old Gore, who has experience of both single-seaters and GT3 cars courtesy of his participation in Euroformula Open and Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup (now GT World Challenge Europe) in recent years.

He will become only the second American driver ever to race in the DTM after Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Joey Hand’s three-year stint with BMW between 2012-14. 

Kimmo Liimatainen, Managing Director of Team Rosberg said: "Behind us are exhausting weeks and months in which we have driven our realignment as a team. 

“Now we can finally say that we are starting the upcoming season with the best conditions. With the Audi R8 LMS GT3, we rely on one of the most successful vehicles in the GT3 class and it is right and proper that we will continue to be connected to Audi Sport in customer sport after the incredible successes of recent years. 

“When I was able to inform our team in the last few days that Nico Muller was returning to us, it was a very special moment and the joy was enormous. This underlines once again our ambitions to fight for the title with a strong team."

shares
comments

Related video

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

Previous article

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Nico Müller
Teams Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

36min
2
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

12min
4
Formula 1

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

2h
5
Supercars

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

6h
Latest news
Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

1h
Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

2h
Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Mar 1, 2021
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Feb 28, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM / Breaking news

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Nico Müller
Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion
Formula E / Breaking news

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot
Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot

More from
Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay
DTM / Breaking news

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours
DTM / Breaking news

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Prime
DTM / Commentary

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes staying silent on F1 token spend for W12 car

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for 'Super Tuesday' launch double with Mercedes and Alpine

Supercars working on TV graphics fix
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch Mercedes unveil its 2021 F1 car live

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad

Latest news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.