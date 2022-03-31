Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
DTM Top List

Mercedes reveals liveries for 2022 DTM title defence

Mercedes has unveiled the liveries for its eight factory-supported cars that will compete in the 2022 DTM season.

#1 Maximilian Gotz, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
#1 Maximilian Gotz, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
1/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#4 Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
#4 Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
2/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#18 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke Motorsport
#18 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke Motorsport
3/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#22 Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
#22 Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
4/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#27 David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
#27 David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing
5/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#36 Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
#36 Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
6/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#88 Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
#88 Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
7/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

#99 Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
#99 Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
8/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes cars line-up
Mercedes cars line-up
9/9

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Listen to this article

Defending champion Maximilian Gotz will again carry the colours of Austrian water treatment company BWT, despite moving from Haupt Racing Team to Winward over the winter.

Maro Engel will also sport BWT's famous pink livery on his return to the DTM, having replaced GT World Challenge-bound Daniel Juncadella at GruppeM.

Gotz's Winward teammates Lucas Auer and David Schumacher will both race with a blue-and-white colour scheme with slight variations, while Mucke Motorsport driver Maximilian Buhk will carry over his white-and-grey livery from last year.

Over at HRT, Luca Stolz will compete with a striking yellow-and-blue livery, similar to the one his predecessor Vincent Abril used last year, while Arjun Maini's AMG GT3 will run with a blue, white and grey colour scheme.

Mercedes said the final livery on Mikael Grenier's car will be revealed before the start of the season on April 30-May 1 at Portimao.

Once again, Mercedes will have the largest presence of any manufacturer on the grid with a total of eight cars.

"With the line-up of experienced, very successful GT3 drivers, reigning champion Maximilian Gotz and up-and-coming young talents, we have found a very good mix with which we are very confidently starting the new season," said the marque's customer racing boss Stefan Wendl.

"As usual, we will support our customer teams in the best possible way to turn the common goal of defending the drivers’ and manufacturers’ title into reality. I wish all the teams and drivers a lot of success in the preparation for the season and I am looking forward to an exciting motorsport year in DTM.”

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Previous article

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
