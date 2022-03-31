Mercedes reveals liveries for 2022 DTM title defence

Listen to this article

Defending champion Maximilian Gotz will again carry the colours of Austrian water treatment company BWT, despite moving from Haupt Racing Team to Winward over the winter.

Maro Engel will also sport BWT's famous pink livery on his return to the DTM, having replaced GT World Challenge-bound Daniel Juncadella at GruppeM.

Gotz's Winward teammates Lucas Auer and David Schumacher will both race with a blue-and-white colour scheme with slight variations, while Mucke Motorsport driver Maximilian Buhk will carry over his white-and-grey livery from last year.

Over at HRT, Luca Stolz will compete with a striking yellow-and-blue livery, similar to the one his predecessor Vincent Abril used last year, while Arjun Maini's AMG GT3 will run with a blue, white and grey colour scheme.

Mercedes said the final livery on Mikael Grenier's car will be revealed before the start of the season on April 30-May 1 at Portimao.

Once again, Mercedes will have the largest presence of any manufacturer on the grid with a total of eight cars.

"With the line-up of experienced, very successful GT3 drivers, reigning champion Maximilian Gotz and up-and-coming young talents, we have found a very good mix with which we are very confidently starting the new season," said the marque's customer racing boss Stefan Wendl.

"As usual, we will support our customer teams in the best possible way to turn the common goal of defending the drivers’ and manufacturers’ title into reality. I wish all the teams and drivers a lot of success in the preparation for the season and I am looking forward to an exciting motorsport year in DTM.”