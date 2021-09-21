Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM / Assen Analysis

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

Polesitter Liam Lawson left it until the last possible moment to go full throttle at the start of the first DTM race at Assen, but the Red Bull junior wasn’t to blame for the chaos that ensued behind him.

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Having claimed pole position for the second time this season, Lawson led the field for a double-file rolling start in his AF Corse Ferrari, with Marco Wittmann positioned alongside him on the front row.

Lawson didn't go on the power until moments before crossing the start line, with his clever strategy giving him a clear run into Turn 1 as Wittmann, Maximilian Gotz and Mirko Bortolotti squabbled for second position.

But while the launch did wonders for the Kiwi, drama unfolded behind him as several cars ran into each other while anticipating an earlier start, with Daniel Juncadella, Vincent Abril and Arjun Maini all retiring immediately due to accident damage.

Lawson's own teammate Alex Albon was also caught up in the start melee and had to bring his car to the AF Corse garage on lap 7.

The situation was complicated by the final chicane, which bunched up the field and opened up the door for startline collisions.

 

However, Lawson was well within his right to control the pace at the start of the race after the lights had turned green, and the onus was on the chasing pack to react to his launch in the fastest and safest manner possible.

The DTM prescribes a 'starting corridor', a short passage on the track that extends from the 10th row on the grid until the start line. As per the series' regulations, "after entering the start corridor, the leader can accelerate at a time of his choosing. Overtaking the leader is allowed from the start line."

Since Lawson's launch was within the confines of the starting corridor, no rules were broken and the multi-car incident that ensued behind him was caused by his rivals being too eager to get on the throttle.

Speaking after the race, the 19-year-old admitted that he held the field on purpose until the last possible moment to get the best launch, but insisted that he didn't breach any rules in the process.

"Obviously I did go quite late," he said. "But we were told especially in the last two events to drop the speed down to 60[km/h], which is what I did.

"And we have until the end of the starting corridor to decide when to go. So for me it might have been one or two metres towards the end, it was very late obviously, but it was still within the starting corridor. 

"From my point, I didn't do anything wrong. It gave me a good start as well. 

"When you are in the starting corridor, there is a very good chance that the person is going to go very early. So I decided to change it up a little bit and I think it was okay."

Start action, Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo leads

Start action, Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo leads

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Wittmann admitted that he had to hit the brakes to not overtake Lawson before the start line, which then caused Gotz to hit the back of his BMW.

The two-time champion survived the contact and went on to win the race, but hit out at Mercedes driver Gotz for what he believed was a "dangerous" move.

"In the very last moment I had to brake because it seemed that I was ahead of him and if this is the case you've obviously having a jump start, because the leader dictates the pace," the German said.

"I think everybody got surprised because I got a big hit by Maxi, who was also already accelerating. But I had to brake to not do a jump start. 

"Also, Maxi did a mistake there because he was just anticipating going early on throttle and fully drove into my rear end. Actually I was lucky that I could keep the car straight pretty much. 

"It was kind of a dangerous move from him to just anticipate and drive into my rear. At the end we can be lucky there wasn't a bigger start crash to be honest."

Guest driver Christian Klien feels there is scope for a change in the start procedure, suggesting a progressive increase in speed from 60km/h to 100km/h before the drivers are allowed to go full throttle.

"It's better if you can start to increase the speed, but it was said, '60 and then you can go on power'," Klien told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com.

"You can start increasing from whatever, let's say from between row 10 and 1, where the starting line is. If you can increase from 60 to 100, it's up to him when to [go full throttle], and then you open up all the cars a bit. It makes it much easier. 

"If you have to keep going slow and if you have to be behind each other all the time, so if you have a car in front of you, you have no idea [what's going to happen next]. You just see the rear wing and you can just react to the guy in front of you. 

"It's not ideal, the starting procedure here, and it's always the same, in the Nurburgring as well and everywhere."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Previous article

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

3 h
2
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

1 h
3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

27 min
4
Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

2 h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

2 h
Latest news
Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos
DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

45m
Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
Video Inside
DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

5 h
Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead
DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

20 h
DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP
DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

Sep 20, 2021
Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Formula E Champion di Grassi to make debut with Abt 00:45
DTM
3 h

DTM: Formula E Champion di Grassi to make debut with Abt

DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021 00:42
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights 04:23
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead 00:52
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
Video Inside
DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead Assen
DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Liam Lawson More from
Liam Lawson
Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole Assen
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target" Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Trending Today

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden
Video Inside
General General

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead
DTM DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP
DTM DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.